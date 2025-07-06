Livia Peng keeps goal for the Swiss national team. Picture: Imago

The Swiss women are already under a lot of pressure at the home European Championships after their opening defeat. Nati goalkeeper Livia Peng is hoping that the fans will once again create a good atmosphere against Iceland on Sunday.

The Swiss national team is under pressure against Iceland in Bern on Sunday. If they lose, their exit from the preliminary round could already be sealed.

Goalkeeper Livia Peng reveals that they have spoken openly in the team about the huge pressure situation: "In the end, it's positive pressure because we all get to do what we love."

As for the fans, she is once again hoping for great support. "That's extremely important for us because it gives us that extra push and that extra motivation." Show more

First, Livia Peng hectors Werder Bremen to the DFB Cup final, is named the best goalkeeper of the Bundesliga season by "Kicker", announces her move to English serial champions Chelsea FC and a few days before the home European Championships, she is proclaimed the new number 1 in the national team. However, a lot of pressure now rests on her shoulders for the landmark match against Iceland. The 23-year-old answers questions at the press conference the day before the clash against Iceland.

Livia Peng on ...

... the exciting last few weeks

I'm very, very grateful that I was able to play such a cool season. It's a shame we lost in the cup final, but I felt very comfortable in Bremen and also laid the foundations for my move to England. I'm happy that I can take this step and learn a lot there. And now to be in goal here at a home European Championship means an incredible amount to me. I'm just very happy about it and look forward to every game.

... coming to terms with the opening defeat against Norway

We were all disappointed straight after the game. We just knew that there was more in it and that we simply deserved to win. Nevertheless, we were proud after the game and want to build on the performance from the first half. We analyzed everything down to the smallest detail and know what we want to do better.

... her relationship with Elvira Herzog

It's a very professional relationship. We try to push each other in training, even with Nadine. It's very important that we stick together well as a goalie team. At the end of the day, it's important for our morale and also for the whole team. All of us have been in this situation before. That's why we have to deal with it professionally.

... about the pressure ahead of the Iceland game

We had a meeting today about how to deal with it. And we said that we want to talk about it openly. I think it's normal for us to feel a certain amount of pressure. But in the end it's positive pressure, because we're all allowed to do what we love.

... the support of the fans

The fans play a huge role. We felt it in the opening game too. They carried us through the whole game. We've never experienced an atmosphere like that before and it's incredible what the fans give us and how they were there at every moment of the game. Even when we were behind, they kept cheering us on. That's extremely important for us because it gives us that extra push and that extra motivation. That will also be very, very important against Iceland.

... the great interest in the Swiss national team

The attention is already extremely high and that's also something very, very nice. Because it simply shows that a lot of people want to watch football, they want to watch women's football. And that's what this tournament should bring. That's why we're very, very happy that it's getting so much coverage.

... the strengths of Iceland

Iceland are a very good team, especially physically. They are very quick up front and we know how dangerous they can be from set pieces. And yet we also know that we'll be very ready. We simply have to be ready from the first second.