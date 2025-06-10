Livia Peng wants to keep goal for the national team at the European Championships. imago

National team goalkeeper Livia Peng is leaving Werder Bremen to join reigning English champions Chelsea. In London, the 23-year-old signs a contract until 2029 - and wants to satisfy her hunger for titles.

Jan Arnet

Peng describes the transfer as the fulfillment of a dream - she has wanted to play for Chelsea since she was 10 years old and is now looking forward to starting at her dream club.

Chelsea became unbeaten English champions, and Peng shares the club's ambition: "Chelsea want to win titles, and I do too. We are a good match." Show more

Livia Peng takes the next step in her career. The 23-year-old Swiss goalkeeper is moving from Werder Bremen to English champions Chelsea FC. It was agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer and Peng will sign a four-year contract in London. At Chelsea, however, Peng has strong competition in the goalkeeping position, with England international goalkeeper Hannah Hampton also under contract with the Blues.

For Peng, the move is a dream come true, as she said in her first interview with her new club: "When I was 10 years old, I dreamed of playing for Chelsea. Now my childhood dream has come true, it's so exciting. I'm really happy to become part of the Chelsea family and get started."

Peng wants to win titles with Chelsea

The London club won the league title again last season. Chelsea secured their sixth title in a row and remained unbeaten in all 22 league games - a new record in England. "Chelsea want to win titles, and so do I. We fit well together. I'm hungry to win titles here," said Peng.

Paul Green, Head of Women's Football at Chelsea, says of the Swiss: "Livia is a proactive and athletic goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at her feet. When she's not in possession, she protects the space behind her defenders and is strong in one-on-one situations. She will provide further competition for our already talented goalkeepers and we look forward to watching her development in a Chelsea shirt."

A few weeks before the start of the home European Championships, Peng has thus clarified her future. In the national team, she is still battling Elvira Herzog for a regular place in goal. Peng had recently received the trust of national team coach Pia Sundhage in the Nations League, after she had made Herzog number 1 at the beginning of the year.