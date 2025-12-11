Sydney Schertenleib plays for FC Barcelona, one of the best clubs in the world. Imago

Sydney Schertenleib is one of the biggest promises in Swiss football. Now the 18-year-old national team player has signed an advertising contract that should earn her millions.

Sydney Schertenleib plays in FC Barcelona's starting squad and is an important player in the national team.

Now the 18-year-old has become an ambassador for On. The deal should earn her millions.

So far, On has not made an appearance in football. The company has focused on other sports. Show more

So far, the Swiss brand On, which has become known as a shoe manufacturer, has mainly invested in tennis and athletics, but the Swiss Olympic delegation also wears On. Now the Swiss company is venturing into new territory. Sydney Schertenleib is the first female footballer to sign a contract. As Blick writes, Schertenleib has signed a multi-year contract that will earn her several million including bonus payments.

Her contract even puts her in the shadow of footballers such as national team captain Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who advertise for Puma and Nike respectively. Anyone who believes that Schertenleib will be wearing On shoes in the future is mistaken. Because there are no such shoes, at least not yet. In the future, it is possible that the portfolio will be expanded to include other sports.

Schertenleib and On - a perfect match

In a press release, Schertenleib is quoted as follows: "On's approach to design and performance suits me perfectly. As a Swiss athlete, it is exciting to work with a brand that shares my roots and passion for movement and setting new standards. I am looking forward to the upcoming projects together."

"We are delighted to welcome Sydney to On. Her positive energy and authentic approach to movement and style fit perfectly with our mission to ignite the human spirit through movement," Alex Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer, is quoted as saying. And he continues: "Sydney's close connection to young communities and her role as a role model, especially for young women, make this partnership an important building block to further expand our presence in the areas of training and lifestyle."

