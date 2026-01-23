Nati legends Adrian Knup and Dominique Herr look back on the 1994 World Cup and the unforgettable 4:1 against Romania in the football talk "Heimspiel".

Heimspiel als Podcast

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland beat Romania 4:1 at the 1994 World Cup to secure a place in the last 16.

Defender Dominique Herr and striker Adrian Knup were also there at the time. The two remember the game 32 years ago and say today: "That was modern football back then."

blue Sport looks back on the 1994 World Cup in the talk show "Heimspiel". Of course, memories of the magnificent 4:1 victory against Romania are not to be missed. Dominique Herr, a central defender at the time, recalls: "That was the highlight for us, because we knew afterwards that we had qualified. That match is still one of the best and most beautiful ever played by a Swiss national team. We played a perfect match back then."

Adrian Knup, who scored twice against Romania at the time, followed up with an anecdote: 25 years after the match, they were invited to watch the game again as a team. And they always say that the football that was played 20 to 30 years ago was something you couldn't watch: "And we say that ourselves to some extent, it's an incredible difference in terms of tempo."

Then they watched the game again and Alain Geiger suddenly said: "What we played there was modern football. Look how we pressed up front. Look at the tempo and how we worked as a team with the distances. That's what they play today."

That's why it wasn't so daring what they did back then: "I only really became aware of it there. Because I personally never watched the game again afterwards. And comparing it to how it is today really impressed me."

Herr adds: "We were all really surprised that we pressed so hard back then and played such modern football. We expected to see an old-style game where we passed the ball back and forth a bit, but no, it wasn't like that."

The whole show