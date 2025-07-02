The Swiss national team loses 2-1 to Norway in their European Championship opener despite leading 1-0 at the break and creating more chances. Here are the national team scores.

Patrick Lämmle

4 Livia Peng

Plucks balls out of the air with aplomb in the first half. She doesn't get out of the box in time at 1:1 after a corner. Prevents the 1:3 in the 63rd minute. She doesn't have to intervene in the penalty, Hegerberg clearly misses the goal.

4 Iman Beney

Beney remains inconspicuous for long stretches. She focused on her defensive role and rarely got involved in the attack. In the 90th minute, she is finally up front and almost scores the equalizer.

4.5 Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is ball-safe and uncompromising in tackles. In the 26th minute, she was lucky not to receive a yellow card for a tactical foul.

3 Julia Stierli

Apart from a mishit clearance (17'), she did well in the first half. In the 58th minute, she tries to clear and hits her own goal, bitterly. She was substituted in the 87th minute.

The Swiss, with goalkeeper Livia Peng and Julia Stierli, experienced a bitter opening game against the Norwegians led by Ada Hegerberg. Keystone

4.5 Noelle Maritz

Maritz exudes a lot of confidence. Once she has the ball, it stays in the Swiss ranks. She prevented a top chance with a sensational tackle in her own sixteen (17'), but the flag went up afterwards.

5.5 Nadine Riesen

Once she has the ball on the left, it's game on. She sprints and fights, never giving the ball away. In the 28th minute, she rewards herself and the whole of Switzerland. Riesen scores via the post to make it 1:0.

3.5 Noemi Ivelj

For the 18-year-old, the gigantic backdrop might be a little intimidating. A few sloppy passes creep into Ivelj's game. He was substituted in the 64th minute.

5 Lia Wälti

A little uncertainty right at the start, but then the hoped-for support in central midfield. Fired a dangerous shot on goal in the 15th minute, shone with a strong lateral move and was also at the origin of the 1:0 with her cut-back pass from a turn.

4 Smilla Vallotto

Switches gears well, plugs holes and launches several giants. Lets Wälti dictate the game in midfield and can become bolder again in the next games against Iceland and Finland.

5 Géraldine Reuteler

Agile, runs a lot, difficult for opponents to catch. Always dangerous, but unlucky with her finishing. An unsuccessful lob attempt (14th), a crossbar strike (24th), a wonderfully saved shot (66th) and a great chance in the 83rd minute. In her own sixteen, she caused a penalty with a handball, which Ada Hegerberg missed miserably.

3.5 Riola Xhemaili

She was strong in the way she launched Riesen (4th) or broke free from her opponent's grasp (21st). But she can't really unfold. Others are more dangerous. In the 64th minute, she made way for Schertenleib.

Substitute players

– From the 64th minute for Ivelj Alayah Pilgrim

Comes on for Ivelj in the 64th minute, brings a lot of pace. Too short for a score.

– From the 64th minute for Xhemaili Sydney Schertenleib

Comes on for Xhemaili in the 64th minute. Super pass to Reuteler, whose finish is cleared for a corner. Too short to score.

– From the 87th minute for Stierli Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

On for Stierli in the 87th minute, too short to score.