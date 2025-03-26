Where are all the Nati fans? Breel Embolo on Tuesday evening in the poorly attended Kybunpark. KEYSTONE

Although the association even gave away tickets, only 8,363 Nati fans came to the Kybunpark in St.Gallen against Luxembourg. The last time there were fewer was during Covid. Although there are reasons for this, the SFA is disappointed.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kybunpark in St.Gallen remains half empty for the international match against Luxembourg. The last time the national team had fewer spectators in the stadium was on November 1, 2018 in Lugano against Qatar.

There are certainly reasons for the lack of fan interest. The moderately attractive opponent, the time of kick-off, the location and the day of the week.

The SFA wanted to bring the game forward, which was not possible. A full house was not expected, says Head of Communications Adrian Arnold, "but the number of spectators is of course disappointing." Show more

The last time there were so few fans at St.Gallen's Kybunpark was probably at an FC St.Gallen preparation match, said SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer during the 3:1 victory of the national team on Tuesday evening.

There were just 8,363 fans in the stadium. By comparison, the last match between St.Gallen and Lausanne before the international break had more than twice as many spectators (1,17579).

8,363 fans, including several hundred with free tickets distributed by the SFA to the surrounding football clubs. The last time there were fewer was at a 2021 national team home match against Greece in Basel. However, that was shortly after the coronavirus pandemic - admission only possible with a Covid certificate. To find a lower number of spectators without Covid restrictions, you have to go back further. In 2019, there were 8,318 fans at the Tourbillon in Sion for the 4:0 win over Gibraltar, and only 4,170 at the Cornaredo in Lugano in November 2018 for the disgraceful 0:1 against Qatar.

The top 6 home games with the fewest fans in the stadium for 15 years, leaving out international matches with Covid restrictions.

Nati matches with the fewest fans in the last 15 years 2018: Switzerland - Qatar 0:1 - Lugano - 4,170 fans

2016: Switzerland - Moldova 2:1 - Lugano - 5,700 fans

2015: Switzerland - Liechtenstein 3:0 - Thun - 8,100 fans

2019: Switzerland - Gibraltar 4:0 - Sion - 8'318 fans

2025: Switzerland - Luxembourg 3:1 - St. Gallen - 8'363 fans

2018: Switzerland - Panama 6:0 - Lucerne - 8,600 fans Show more

There are clearly reasons for the low attendance against Luxembourg. On the one hand, there is the moderately attractive opponent and the fact that it is neither a World Cup qualifier nor a Nations League match, but a simple test. The time and place make things even more difficult.

Any bets that the Nati fans will be back in the fall?

If kick-off is at 20:45 on a Tuesday evening in St.Gallen, fans from western Switzerland or Ticino will no longer be able to get home by public transport. "We therefore wanted to bring the game forward. But that was not possible logistically and due to the TV rights," says Adrian Arnold, head of communications at the SFA, to blue Sport. They knew that the stadium would not be sold out, Arnold continues, "but of course this number of spectators is disappointing."

Perhaps the recent poor results - 8 games in a row without a win - are also a reason. Or the fact that Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji, the two biggest Swiss stars of the moment, were missing.

Is the Nati fan slump a reason to sound the alarm? Not really! Want to bet that the Nati fans will fill the stadiums again in the next home games in the fall? Then the test is over and it's down to the wire against Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden. World Cup qualifiers.

