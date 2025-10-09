Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres currently have little to laugh about with Sweden. IMAGO/Bildbyran

Switzerland face a crucial World Cup qualifying clash on Friday. Against Sweden, the national team must be prepared for concentrated offensive power.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Is it tactics or is it simply pure self-confidence? When Nico Elvedi is asked about the Swedish attacking force at the press conference, the Swiss central defender is outwardly calm. "I know them a bit, but I've never played against them," says the 29-year-old, who adds: "But of course I know what we're up against. They are three really good players."

This refers to Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga. The attackers were among the most sought-after players on the transfer market this summer and changed clubs for a combined total of over €270 million - not including possible bonus payments. At 145 million euros, Isak was even the third most expensive transfer in history. Only Neymar (for 222 million euros from Barcelona to PSG) and Kylian Mbappé (for 180 million euros from Monaco to PSG) were paid even higher transfer fees.

By comparison, the highest transfer fee generated by a Swiss player is the €45 million that Arsenal paid Borussia Mönchengladbach for Granit Xhaka in 2016. Dan Ndoye, who moved from Bologna to Nottingham in the summer, could equal the 45 million euros if he meets the conditions for bonus payments.

Still below expectations

These are hardly tangible figures, but they are understandably linked to high expectations. And the three Swedes have not yet been able to meet them. The 27-year-old Gyökeres, who moved to Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon, has scored three goals in ten competitive games for the Londoners. At least. The 23-year-old Elanga, who left Nottingham for Newcastle, is still without a goal or an assist after ten games. And 26-year-old Isak has only made a few partial appearances. His only goal came in the cup against lower-ranked Southampton.

The Premier League record transfer's problems at the start of the season are the result of an unparalleled farce. After Isak became the second-highest scorer in the league last season with 23 goals behind Mohamed Salah (29), he wanted to leave Newcastle. Champions Liverpool had expressed an interest early on, but negotiations dragged on. And because Isak feared the transfer might not work out, he went on strike without further ado. As a result, the Swede missed the entire team preparation. Instead, he tried to keep himself fit with individual training sessions.

By the time the transfer was completed at the beginning of September, Isak had not only already missed three Premier League games, but also had a significant training backlog. Sweden's national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson therefore left him on the bench against Slovenia (2:2) and only brought him on in the 72nd minute against Kosovo (0:2). Now, a month later, Isak is likely to start from the beginning against Switzerland. Sweden must win against Switzerland if they are to remain in contention to win their group.

Memories of the Nations League

A prospect that seems to make little impression on Elvedi, however. "I'll watch a few more videos to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the attackers," says the Zurich native. But the national team does this for every opponent anyway. His cautious reaction may also have something to do with the fact that the Swedish strikers no longer look so dangerous. Has the trio of millionaires already lost all their charisma?

The season and especially the World Cup qualifiers are still too young to draw that conclusion. Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga will be looking to build on last fall's performances in their first home game of the campaign. Back then, the Swedes won five of their six Nations League games (one draw) and scored 19 goals - the highest tally of any national team in the competition.

Even if the current season has not yet gone their way, the Swedish attackers are well aware of the huge potential in their team. The question will be whether they can tap into it on Friday or whether Elvedi and Co. will ensure that the concentrated offensive power is neutralized.