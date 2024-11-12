  1. Residential Customers
First media appearance National team newcomer Muheim on his line-up, HSV and the Premier League

Linus Hämmerli

12.11.2024

On Tuesday afternoon, new signing Miro Muheim appeared in front of the media for the first time. He spoke about his line-up, HSV and the Premier League.

12.11.2024, 15:05

12.11.2024, 15:37

The ticker of the media conference

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The media conference is over

    Muheim has called it a day in the media. At 5 p.m., the full-back will continue with the public team training session at the Letzigrund.

  • Muheim flirts with the Premier League

    "I went to England on my own when I was 16 (he trained with Chelsea's youth team, ed.). It wasn't easy at the age of 16. It was a great experience for me. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, if not the best. If it works out, why not."

  • Promotion with HSV the big goal

    "The goal at the moment is promotion to the Bundesliga. But I'm not looking any further. I want to focus on the here and now. We are convinced that we can do it."

  • The strong left foot

    "I have a good left foot and good crosses. If I can hit them, it can be dangerous. Things are going quite well this season. I've already made five assists from corner kicks at HSV."

  • Muheim on HSV

    "The structure and the fans are incredible. If you move up with the club, there is no better club than HSV." Even before his move, Muheim was part of a traditional club at FC St.Gallen, but HSV is "something completely different again".

  • Phone call with Contini

    Miro Muheim found out about his national team call-up from Giorgio Contini. "I'm proud and happy to be part of the national team." Muheim wants to give his best on the pitch. He does not know where or whether he will play.

  • The media conference begins

    Miro Muheim is there to answer questions from the media.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the media conference of the Swiss national team. Murat Yakin and Miro Muheim answer questions from the media in the curling hall at the Dolder in Zurich.

    • Show more

