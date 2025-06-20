It's nothing new that our Norwegian Smilla Vallotto is a cool chick in the national team. At the press conference, there are once again one or two little gems of her quick wit.

When asked about the clash against her second home, she says: "This will be the game of my life. We want to show the whole of Europe that we're fit for battle and win against Norway." There is no question as to who her family is rooting for. Vallotto: "My mother loves Switzerland more than Norway, there's no question about it. And all my friends are also rooting for me and Switzerland."

As for the summer heat in Switzerland, she says: "Many players from Scandinavia have written to me and complained about the heat. I just wrote back "Welcome!" to everyone."