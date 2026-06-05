Switzerland opens the new stadium in Lugano with a victory. In the first official match to be played in the AIL Arena, the women's national team beat Malta 6:1.
It was a fantastic first goal that was scored in the AIL Arena. Not even eight minutes had been played when 19-year-old Sydney Schertenleib flicked the ball past goalkeeper Maya Cachia from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-0 and give the 7500 spectators in Lugano their first cheers.
The Swiss were the more dominant team thereafter. The fact that Malta's equalizer in the 21st minute with a long-range shot in Switzerland's 6:1 victory ultimately remained just a side note was thanks to Seraina Piubel, Riola Xhemaili and Aurélie Csillag in the first 45 minutes. Piubel, who had not been in the starting eleven for the national team for over a year, scored immediately after the equalizer to restore the lead, and Xhemaili and Csillag increased it to 4:1 shortly before the break.
The goal spectacle continued in the second half. Among others, Xhemaili scored again to make amends for the missed penalty in the 54th minute. The first game in Lugano's new stadium - the official opening game will not follow until FC Lugano's first home game - was thus a success for Switzerland.
Thanks to the victory, Navarro's team will once again be promoted to the top division of the Nations League as group winners and will avoid a League A opponent in the first play-off round on their way to the 2027 World Cup. The Nati will face Northern Ireland away from home on Tuesday evening to round off their campaign.
The telegram
Switzerland - Malta 6:1 (4:1)
Lugano. - 7526 spectators. - SR Georgieva (BUL). -
Goals: 8. Sydney Schertenleib 1:0. 21. Willis 1:1. 23. Piubel 2:1. 38. Xhemaili 3:1. 40. Csillag 4:1. 70. Reuteler 5:1. 81. Xhemaili 6:1.
Malta: Cachia; Lucia (79. Xuereb), Gatt, Grange, Zammit; Barbara, (46. Flannery) Sciberras (76. Falzon), Cuschieri; Bugeja (65. Flask), Willis, Farrugia.
Switzerland: Peng; Riesen, Calligaris, Maritz, Crnogorcevic (83. Touon); Reuteler, Wälti (67. Sow), Schertenleib (46. Kamber); Piubel (67. Vallotto), Csillag (76. Wandeler), Xhemaili.
Remarks: 53rd goal by Csillag disallowed because of a previous hand by Gatt. 54. penalty by Xhemaili saved by Cachia. Cautions: 37th Grange. 86th Falzon.
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90. + 4.
The Nati win 6:1
Switzerland fulfilled their duty with bravura and easily won 6:1 against Malta. With all the chances, there could have been many more goals, indeed should have been. Thanks to the victory, it is already clear on the second-last matchday: Switzerland wins the group in the World Cup qualifiers.
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87.
Vallotto misses the next goal
Wandeler with a strong dribble down the side. She then makes a perfect clearance for Vallotto, but her finish is too central. That should have been 7:1.
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81.
Xhemaili makes it half a dozen
Switzerland then make it 6:1. Kamber makes his way down the right and takes a shot. The rebound ends up with Xhemaili, who smashes the ball into the roof of the net.
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76.
Csillag replaced by Wandeler
Csillag is now off, Wandeler comes on for him.
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74.
Csillag fails to hit the post
The Swiss player powers down the right flank with a burst of energy. Her finish is also good, but a few centimeters too inaccurate. The ball bounces back into the box from the inside of the post.
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70.
Reuteler scores to make it 5:1
The Swiss scored their first goal of the second half. Reuteler slips the ball into the net after a huge mistake in Malta's build-up play. Let's accept this gift.
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67.
Sow and Vallotto come on
Fresh blood for Switzerland. Sow and Vallotto are substituted, Piubel and Wälti have to come off.
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62.
Csillag misses her next chance
The striker wins the ball from an opposing defender. But the Swiss player's shot clearly misses the goal - there was much more in it.
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54.
Xhemaili misses a handball penalty
Curious scene in Lugano: Despite a handball in Malta's penalty area, Csillag reacts with lightning speed and slots home to make it 5:1. But the referee has already stopped play - a penalty is awarded to Switzerland. And Xhemaili promptly misses it.
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50.
Switzerland still in control
It was the same picture in the second half: Switzerland dominated. It's also nice to see how balanced the Swiss team was in the first half: four different attacking players were able to get on the scoresheet.
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45. + 2.
Half-time
Switzerland go into the break with this 4:1 lead. The national team was highly superior and so the lead was absolutely justified, even at this level.
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40.
Switzerland double their lead
Csillag gets through in the center after a corner from Wälti and heads in to make it 4:1 for Switzerland. This already smells like a group win for the Nati.
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38.
Xhemaili increases the lead from a free kick
Switzerland go one better here. After a free kick from Reuteler, Xhemaili is completely forgotten in the middle and can finish unchallenged to make it 3:1.
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34.
Prominent spectators
Ski star Lara Gut-Behrami and her husband Valon Behrami are also in the stadium in Lugano.
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30.
Piubel misses the brace
Switzerland continue to press and sniff at a 3:1. After a nice combination, it's Piubel who shoots just over the goal.
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23.
Piubel immediately puts Switzerland back in the lead
The Swiss do not go into shock, but score on the counter-attack to make it 2:1. Seraina Piubel strikes precisely into the corner. This shot doesn't seem completely unstoppable either.
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22.
Malta equalize with an amazing goal
Willis scores a dream goal to equalize. She takes a shot from around 30 meters and hits it into the top corner. Peng looks unfortunate, of course.
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18.
The national team is overwhelmingly superior
Malta are busy with a lot of defensive work. There are a lot of corners, but there would be more in it if they finished the actions cleanly.
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12.
Peng checks in
A first high ball sails towards the Swiss goal. Peng plucks the ball out of the air with ease. At least she is now in the game.
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8.
Dream goal from Schertenleib
Schertenleib wins the ball, is not attacked, takes a shot from around eighteen meters and hits the cross. The first goal in the new stadium could remain the best for a while.
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6.
Schertenleib with his first finish
The way Schertenleib dances past her opponent and then flicks the ball into the far corner is quite impressive. The goalkeeper clears for a corner. This poses no real danger.
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5.
The Swiss are on the offensive
It's clear which way they want to go: Full speed ahead. The Swiss create their first half-chances, but the final pass lacks the necessary precision. Still.
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1.
Malta kick off
The ball is rolling and it doesn't take long for the Swiss to gain possession for the first time.
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0.
It's about to start here
The national anthems have been played and everything is ready for a wonderful evening of football in Ticino.
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How Switzerland will play against Malta
Livia Peng is in goal, with Nadine Riesen, Viola Calligaris, Noelle Maritz and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic playing in front of her. In midfield, Lia Wälti will provide defensive stability, while Géraldine Reuteler, Sydney Schertenleib, Seraina Piubel, Aurélie Csillag and Riola Xhemaili will provide offensive fireworks.
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How Switzerland qualifies for the World Cup
Switzerland have already qualified for the play-offs. Nevertheless, it would be important for Switzerland to win the group.
blue Sport explains exactly how the system works in the video below.
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Alisha Lehmann is missing through injury
Alisha Lehmann is not in the squad due to injury. Although Riola Xhemaili misses her good friend, she is not worried that this will have any negative impact on the two matches against Malta and Northern Ireland.
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Switzerland can win the group
On Friday evening, the Swiss national team will host Malta on the penultimate matchday of the first World Cup qualifying phase. A win against the visitors, who are ranked 66 places lower in the world rankings, would see Switzerland secure group victory ahead of time and return to League A of the Nations League.
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Swiss women's national team opens stadium in Lugano
In Ticino, coach Rafel Navarro's team will open the new stadium in Lugano. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm. The coach warned the team the day before the game that they must be aware that they are not at a party. But of course the Spaniard is also looking forward to the women's national team having the honor of playing their first game in the AIL Arena.
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Ramona Bachmann in person
Ramona Bachmann, who missed the European Championship and then the entire 2026/27 season due to injury, has not yet written off the national team. blue Sport met the YB player in Bern and talked about the most difficult time of her life.