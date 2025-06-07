This picture was taken before the birth: Alisha Lehmann at her sister's side. Picture: instagram.com/alishalehmann7

Alisha Lehmann is in hospital. But for a good reason, because the national team player is not injured. Instead, she is accompanying her sister at the birth and can watch her become an aunt live.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nati player Alisha Lehmann has become an aunt.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram - before and after the birth.

Among other things, Lehmann writes: "It was the most beautiful moment to see how strong my little sister is. I am incredibly proud! I will never forget this moment together."

Alisha Lehmann also has to be strong herself - on the football pitch. Because the 26-year-old still has to fight for her place in the European Championship squad. Show more

On Friday, Alisha Lehmann posted a series of photos from a hospital on Instagram. Her younger sister Shona gives birth to a little girl and makes the national team player her aunt. Lehmann writes on Instagram: "It was the most beautiful moment to see how strong my little sister is. I am incredibly proud! I will never forget this moment together. You will be a great mom and I can't wait to play soccer with my little niece."

Lehmann has two younger sisters and an older brother. She recently told the club's own Juve podcast "Small Talk" that her two cousins are also like brothers to her, as her mother lives right next door to her aunt and they all grew up together. She also let it be known how important her family is to her. "Whenever I have time off, I try to go there (Tägertschi) and spend time with my family."

She also told "Small Talk" that everyone always comes to her and wants to know how much time she spends on her cell phone each day. "And I say: 'Guys, I'm never on my cell phone. For example, when we go out to eat, I never look at my phone. When I'm with my family, I don't use my cell phone." In hospital, however, she broke this rule and shared a series of photos with her 16.6 million followers.

Lehmann can still hope to take part in the European Championships

In sporting terms, Lehmann can look back on a mixed season. Although she won the double with Juventus Turin, she only made sporadic appearances. She is a shaky candidate for the home European Championships. She will have to convince Pia Sundhage over the next few days that she belongs in the team. The definitive European Championship squad will be announced on June 23.

The women's national team's timetable up to the European Championships June 9: Start of 1st week of pre-camp in Magglingen

June 16: Start of 2nd week of pre-camp in Nottwil

June 23: Final European Championship squad announced

June 23: Start of 3rd week of pre-camp in Abtwil SG

June 26: Preparation game against the Czech Republic in Winterthur

June 28: Move to Basecamp Thun Show more

This might also interest you