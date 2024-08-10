From the English 2nd division to the Champions League: Zeki Amdouni has managed to break free on the transfer market. The Geneva native joins Benfica Lisbon on loan from Burnley and plays in the Champions League instead of the second division.

Just over a year ago, Amdouni moved from FC Basel to then promoted Premiership side Burnley for over 18 million euros. With seven goals and one assist in 39 games, the hopeful fell short of the expectations the club had placed in him. Relegation came at the end of a disappointing season.

Thanks to Benfica Lisbon, Amdouni found a way out of the two-tier Championship. At the Portuguese record champions, he will be team-mates with players such as Angel Di Maria, Renato Sanches, Nicolas Otamendi and ex-Basel player Arthur Cabral. The team is coached by German Roger Schmidt.

Amdouni was introduced by the club on Thursday evening with a short clip in which he carries an Emmental to the table, takes off his watch and says: "Made in Switzerland". A year ago, the striker was also given a remarkable reception at Burnley with a video featuring the Teletubbies.

As runners-up in the last Portuguese championship, Benfica made it straight into the league phase of the Champions League. Amdouni could possibly make his first appearance for his new club on Friday. Benfica will then face Moreirense away in the championship. Two Swiss players, Haris Seferovic and Loris Benito, have already played for Benfica, although Seferovic's 74 goals in 178 games in Portugal's capital have left a much deeper mark than the YB defender.