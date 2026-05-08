Svenja Fölmli moves within the Bundesliga Keystone

Svenja Fölmli is moving from SC Freiburg to TSG Hoffenheim for the coming season. It was announced on Friday that the 23-year-old striker will be exercising an exit clause after five years with Freiburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fölmli moved to Freiburg from FC Luzern in the summer of 2021 and played 67 competitive matches in the following five seasons, scoring 23 goals.

The Swiss international did not make more appearances during her time at Freiburg due to two cruciate ligament ruptures. At Hoffenheim, where she signed a three-year contract, Fölmli will face another Swiss international in Naomi Luyet.