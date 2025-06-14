Meriame Terchoun has been playing for Dijon for three years and has no intention of changing clubs. So it's all the more surprising to hear the pithy words with which she criticizes her club president.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Dijon women's team has played the best season in the club's history - with Meriame Terchoun right in the middle.

Although the Swiss national team player is delighted with her sporting success, she is at war with her club president.

However, a change of club is out of the question for her at the moment: "I have made a conscious decision to fight for things to be different and better at this club." Show more

On Friday afternoon in Magglingen, Meriame Terchoun not only talks about the bitter European Championship exit of her "close friend" Ramona Bachmann, her preparations so far and the competition in the national team, but also about her club, with whom she has played a historically strong season.

The Dijon women's team reached the play-off semi-finals for the first time ever. This is all the more astonishing as the team is held in low esteem within the club. When Pierre-Henri Deballon took over from Olivier Delcourt at the helm of the DFCO last year, the situation became uncomfortable for Terchoun and Co. Terchoun explains that the new strong man at the club has said that the financing of the women's section is not secure.

"I'm smiling because I was sure from the start that it wouldn't be that easy." As a team, they thought about what they could do about it. In the end, they decided to take a feminist flag to each match. "We showed the flag after every win and that was almost enough to stress him out. He then realized that he simply couldn't do something like that in 2025 and that women's football would exist with or without him."

Terchoun wants to fight for change at the club

However, the message probably didn't quite get through to the president. Because the team only travels to the semi-final clash against Lyon, a good 200 kilometers away, on the day of the match and leaves again immediately afterwards. "At some point, that's just enough. I think at this level in France, you can expect certain things. [...] It's a shame that a president feels that the few thousand euros he would probably have had to pay would not have been well invested."

Is Terchoun now taking flight? "We have a lot of young, talented players who are leaving. I can understand that very well." She herself has one year left on her contract and wants to fulfill it. "I made a conscious decision to fight for things to be different and better at this club." With a big grin on her face, she adds: "Let's see which of us has more staying power: The president or me."

Home game as a podcast