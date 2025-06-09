Murat Yakin wants to see a good performance from his charges against the USA. KEYSTONE

After Utah, the Swiss national team is now making a stop in the US state of Tennessee. In Nashville on Wednesday night, they will play a final test match against the USA before the start of World Cup qualifying in the fall.

Murat Yakin's team left Salt Lake City on Sunday with a sense of duty fulfilled. With the 4:2 victory against Mexico, Switzerland passed the first test of their trip to the USA, even if not everything was perfect. The conditions were also far from ordinary, with the heat on a June afternoon in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, a pitch more suited to American football than "soccer" and 40,000 mostly Mexican fans cheering their team on non-stop.

"We were efficient. The challenge wasn't easy against a strong Mexican team, but we rose to it," said a delighted Murat Yakin at the post-match media conference. The national team coach also gave his players high marks, despite a sometimes noticeable uneasiness in defense. "Everyone who played did their job," he said.

A guest of Roman Josi

A mission that will now continue in Nashville, where the sultriness of the south of the USA has replaced the dry weather of the "Mountain West". On their arrival in the capital of Tennessee (and country music), the Swiss players spotted at least one familiar face, that of their compatriot Roman Josi. The NHL star and captain of the Nashville Predators could be seen on a huge poster adorning the multi-purpose arena in the heart of "Music City".

Granit Xhaka and Co. will play in the stadium of the local MLS team Nashville SC, which is located in the south of the city. This "real" soccer stadium will also host three Club World Cup matches this month, including a game involving Lucas Blondel's Boca Juniors. Switzerland will face the USA for the first time in four years, having won 2-1 in a test match in St. Gallen.

USA without their big star

The US team has been coached by Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino since September. But the former defender, who led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019, is already under pressure after three consecutive defeats.

After modest performances against Panama (0:1) and Canada (1:2) in the final four of the CONCACAF zone's Nations League, the Americans also lost 2:1 to Turkey in Connecticut on Saturday. The US boys will therefore try to redeem themselves against Switzerland just a few days before the start of the Gold Cup, the equivalent of the European Championship.

The USA will be without their best player, Christian Pulisic. The AC Milan striker rejected Pochettino's call-up on the grounds that he was exhausted after a successful season in Italy (17 goals, 10 assists).

Question marks in the defense

With a few exceptions (the injured Ruben Vargas and Denis Zakaria are missing), Switzerland will be able to draw from the full squad for the US tour. Murat Yakin will play the last test with a team similar to the one that will play against Kosovo on September 5 in Basel at the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

It is unclear who will take the place of Manuel Akanji in central defense against the USA. After Cédric Zesiger, Stefan Gartenmann and Eray Cömert in March, Yakin put his trust in Aurèle Amenda against Mexico. It is not certain whether the young player from Biel, who has hardly featured for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, has what it takes to be a regular in the national team.

The situation is similar on the right side of defense, where Silvan Widmer, who returned on Saturday, was given the nod after Isaac Schmidt and Lucas Blondel earned their first minutes in the national jersey in this position in March. One of these two could get another chance after Widmer's mixed performance in Nashville.