With YB, Lugano and St. Gallen, three Swiss teams are represented in the UEFA competitions this year. Only blue Sport will be showing all of the Swiss teams live, starting with YB's match against Aston Villa on Tuesday at 18:15 live from the Wankdorf. Record goalscorer Alex Frei will also be joining the team of experts.

Jan Arnet

Alex Frei is the most successful Swiss striker of all time: The 45-year-old played 84 games in the national team kit and scored 42 goals. He started his career at FC Basel before moving to Rennes in Brittany after a number of other spells (Thun, Lucerne, Geneva). After three years and the title of top scorer in France, he was transferred to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. At the end of his active career, he returned to Basel; several championship titles, cup victories and Champions League appearances with the Bebbi followed. After his playing career, the Basel native opted for a coaching career, most recently at FC Aarau.

Alex Frei is known for finding clear words - and expressing them, regardless of the headwind. "I have always perceived blue Sport as very competent and enthusiastic about football. The team has a great appreciation for football - I'm looking forward to becoming part of the team."

Alex Frei joins the blue Sport team of experts.

For Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG, this is a veritable coup: "Alex Frei will provide many new impulses and deliver valuable insights thanks to his wealth of experience. We are convinced that we will have a competent and charismatic crew at the start for every match day."

Pirmin Schwegler will also be making new appearances for blue Sport. The Lucerne native played in the Bundesliga for 13 years (Leverkusen, Frankfurt, Hoffenheim, Hannover). The team of experts from French-speaking Switzerland in the Granges-Paccot editorial office has also been strengthened by Raphael Wicky, ex-YB coach and former national team colleague of Alex Frei, who will also be available for individual appearances in the studio in Volketswil.

All games only on blue Sport

YB has hit the jackpot: In the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, the Bernese will face top opponents such as Inter Milan and Barcelona. blue Sport will broadcast all matches live - regardless of the day. All UEFA Europa League matches as well as top matches and all matches involving Switzerland in the UEFA Conference League can also be seen on blue Sport. It all starts with YB against Aston Villa on Tuesday, September 17 - followed by live Premier League matches on Wednesday (September 18) and exceptionally even on Thursday (September 19).

"More football is not possible. The new mode in the UEFA competitions not only means more matches for us to broadcast, but also even more excitement and emotion, from the start in September right through to January - non-stop premier league football," says a delighted Claudia Lässer.

