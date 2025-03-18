Youngster Alvyn Sanches in his first national team training session. KEYSTONE

Murat Yakin's rule for his Nati debutants: Either they sing a song or they pay teammates and staff a round. Lausanne jewel Alvyn Sanches prefers to sing, Davide Callà wants to pay.

Michael Wegmann

Murat Yakin has called up several newcomers to the national squad for this match. And for all of them, it's either sing a song to the team and staff or pay for a round.

Lausanne high-flyer Alvyn Sanches (22) didn't have to think twice. "I'll sing," he says and laughs: "And it's a song by Tiakola."

Tiakola is a French rapper who became famous as a member of the rap crew 4Keus and is now a solo artist.

Schmidt also sings, Callà prefers to donate

Sanches' childhood friend from Lausanne is also making his first appearance for the national team. Ex-St.Gallen winger Isaac Schmidt, now with Leeds United, would also rather sing than pull out his wallet. "I love music, so I'll be singing too. It will be a Nigerian song."

It is well known that the new assistant coach Davide Callà is musical and loves to sing. Thirteen years ago, when he was still an Aarau player, he kept a promise of promotion and sang "Lasciatemi cantare". This time, he opts for the aperitif. Callà laughs and says: "We should have something to drink when everyone else is singing."

