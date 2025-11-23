Alayah Pilgrim will not take part in the national team camp Keystone

Alayah Pilgrim is out for the last two international matches of the year. According to the Swiss Football Association, the AS Roma striker will have to take a break due to a nose fracture.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alayah Pilgrim will therefore not take part in the national team camp starting on Monday. On Instagram, the 22-year-old shared a photo of the bloody injury in her story.

Source: Instagram @alayahpilgrim

In October, Pilgrim was the only scorer in the test match against Canada, ensuring the first victory in history against the 2021 Olympic champions. In Pilgrim's place, the new national coach Rafel Navarro nominated Leela Egli.

In the last match of the year, Switzerland will face Belgium in two test matches in Jerez, Spain, on November 28 and Wales four days later.