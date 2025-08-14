Three days after his arrival, Servette coach Jocelyn Gourvennec is already facing his first tough test. In the second leg of the Europa League qualifier, his team must make up for a 3-1 defeat in Utrecht. Nati star Eray Cömert knows the Frenchman from his time at Nantes - and is confident.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jocelyn Gourvennec is the new coach at Servette and should take Geneva through to the next round of the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

National team defender Eray Cömert, who knows the Frenchman from his time at Nantes, believes he can quickly bring a breath of fresh air to the team.

Gourvennec has already shown in France that he can make an impact in a short space of time - but Servette need at least a win with a two-goal difference to reach extra time. Show more

Shortly after the start of the season, a fresh breeze is already blowing at Servette. Following the dismissal of Thomas Häberli, Jocelyn Gourvennec took over as the new coach in Geneva on Monday. And the 53-year-old Breton has no easy task ahead of him. Three days after taking office, he faces a Herculean task in Utrecht.

In the Europa League qualifying second leg (8pm), Servette must make up for a 3-1 defeat from the first leg in Geneva. The Frenchman has the backing of national team star Eray Cömert, who played 15 games under Gourvennec at Nantes in the 2023/24 season.

"He's a coach who will be a great fit for Servette and that's why I think it could be very good," Cömert told blue Sport (see video above). "A serious coach, but at the same time one who seeks contact with the players."

Jocelyn Gourvennec has already hit the ground running at a new club. KEYSTONE

Against Utrecht as he once did against Nice?

Gourvennec had an impressive arrival at Nantes, emphasizes Cömert: "When he came to Nantes back then, we were in a difficult situation. But he immediately took the concept into his own hands. He held many meetings with the players and used videos to show us what his idea was and what he wanted from us."

What could give Servette fans particular hope ahead of the Utrecht game on Thursday: "He hit the ground running back then. We had his first game against Nice. They were second at the time and were playing for a Champions League place and we beat them straight away," recalls Cömert.

Can Jocelyn Gourvennec make a similarly spectacular debut at Servette? The Frenchman would have to give the Geneva players even more of a run for their money ahead of the second leg of the qualifier in the Netherlands than the Nantes players did two years ago - they only beat Nice 1-0. Servette, on the other hand, need at least a win with a two-goal difference against Utrecht to at least make it to extra time.

