  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lions jubilation and transfer rumors Nati star Dan Ndoye speaks for the first time since his European Championship show

Luca Betschart

22.7.2024

While the ball is already rolling again in the Super League, Nati star Dan Ndoye is still enjoying his last few days of vacation. In an interview with blue Sport, he looks back on his European Championship adventure and talks about his goal celebration.

22.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Because he is still on vacation, national team star Dan Ndoye spends a few days in Lausanne and watches his former teammates perform in the stadium.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, the 23-year-old looks back on the European Championship tournament and enthuses: "It was really great to share this experience with the team and the fans."
  • Ndoye also reveals what is behind his Lion's cheer.
Show more

While his old team-mates are already fighting for points in the championship again, Dan Ndoye is enjoying his well-deserved vacation after an intense season. However, the 23-year-old doesn't have much time left until his return to everyday football, as he reveals in an interview with blue Sport: "I start again with Bologna on Saturday."

Whether Ndoye will actually play for Bologna in the coming season is still up in the air after his strong European Championship performances. "We don't know what the future holds. Football moves quickly. But at the moment I'm in Bologna and I'm very happy there," says the national team star, who has fond memories of his appearances with the national team in Germany.

New market values for European Championship stars:. Yamal cracks the 100 million mark - Ndoye, Aebischer and Vargas also increase in value

New market values for European Championship stars:Yamal cracks the 100 million mark - Ndoye, Aebischer and Vargas also increase in value

Fond memories of the European Championship

"It was incredible, it was a magical experience. Of course we would have liked it to have gone a little further. But to be honest, living this experience with the team and the fans was really great. We have good memories," said Ndoye.

Ndoye's goal in the group match against hosts Germany - and the subsequent Löwen goal celebration - will also be remembered. "Since I was a child, my parents have compared me to a lion and from my Senegalese side, from my father's side, they often say that the Senegalese players are the lions of Teranga," Ndoye now explains. "So it was just a little reference to my second nationality. This gesture represents me well and that's why this is my goal celebration."

Dan Ndoye celebrates his European Championship goal in the group game against Germany.
Dan Ndoye celebrates his European Championship goal in the group game against Germany.
Picture: Keystone

More on the match between Lausanne and Basel

More from this section

Croci-Torti vs. Mourinho.

Croci-Torti vs. Mourinho"Fenerbahçe has its whole life to lose, Lugano wants to fulfill a dream"

Inter also hot for Nati star. Betis Sevilla present Rodriguez contract - only details to be clarified

Inter also hot for Nati starBetis Sevilla present Rodriguez contract - only details to be clarified

With Romania in the European Championship round of 16. Edward Iordanescu decides not to extend his contract

With Romania in the European Championship round of 16Edward Iordanescu decides not to extend his contract

European Cup qualifiers. Tough opponents for Lugano and Servette

European Cup qualifiersTough opponents for Lugano and Servette

AS Roma wants 8 million euros from Basel. FCB are suddenly threatened with a legal dispute over Calafiori

AS Roma wants 8 million euros from BaselFCB are suddenly threatened with a legal dispute over Calafiori