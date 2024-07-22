Lions jubilation and transfer rumors Nati star Dan Ndoye speaks for the first time since his European Championship show

While the ball is already rolling again in the Super League, Nati star Dan Ndoye is still enjoying his last few days of vacation. In an interview with blue Sport, he looks back on his European Championship adventure and talks about his goal celebration.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because he is still on vacation, national team star Dan Ndoye spends a few days in Lausanne and watches his former teammates perform in the stadium.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 23-year-old looks back on the European Championship tournament and enthuses: "It was really great to share this experience with the team and the fans."

Ndoye also reveals what is behind his Lion's cheer. Show more

While his old team-mates are already fighting for points in the championship again, Dan Ndoye is enjoying his well-deserved vacation after an intense season. However, the 23-year-old doesn't have much time left until his return to everyday football, as he reveals in an interview with blue Sport: "I start again with Bologna on Saturday."

Whether Ndoye will actually play for Bologna in the coming season is still up in the air after his strong European Championship performances. "We don't know what the future holds. Football moves quickly. But at the moment I'm in Bologna and I'm very happy there," says the national team star, who has fond memories of his appearances with the national team in Germany.

Fond memories of the European Championship

"It was incredible, it was a magical experience. Of course we would have liked it to have gone a little further. But to be honest, living this experience with the team and the fans was really great. We have good memories," said Ndoye.

Ndoye's goal in the group match against hosts Germany - and the subsequent Löwen goal celebration - will also be remembered. "Since I was a child, my parents have compared me to a lion and from my Senegalese side, from my father's side, they often say that the Senegalese players are the lions of Teranga," Ndoye now explains. "So it was just a little reference to my second nationality. This gesture represents me well and that's why this is my goal celebration."

Dan Ndoye celebrates his European Championship goal in the group game against Germany. Picture: Keystone

