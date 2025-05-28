Gold medal around her neck and trophy in her hand: Lia Wälti after the Champions League final against Barcelona. Imago

Lia Wälti enters the Swiss national team camp as a Champions League winner. The captain talks about underdog chances, big celebrations and a hunger that has not yet been satisfied.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lia Wälti won the Champions League final against Barcelona with Arsenal last Saturday.

Since then, Wälti has hardly been able to stop celebrating: "They are really beautiful moments that you remember forever."

The fact that she hasn't played so much at Arsenal recently hasn't always been easy, of course, but she has also been in poor health for a long time. The good news: "We've got everything under control now. I'm ready for the summer."

Wälti is also challenged off the pitch. Two days before the European Championships, she has to take the final exam for her degree. Show more

Driven up by a chauffeur, Lia Wälti is duly welcomed to the Swiss national team camp. Her team-mates stand guard for their 32-year-old captain, who won the European club football crown with Arsenal on Saturday in Lisbon with a 1:0 victory over serial winners FC Barcelona.

"I'm over the moon, we were clearly the underdogs. The fact that we were able to bring the title to London is historic," says Wälti, whose nights have been short since Saturday. "After the game, we had a party in Lisbon with family and friends. On Sunday, we flew back to London and celebrated internally." The official parade in the English capital followed on Monday. "That was the icing on the cake," says Wälti, adding. "They were incredible days, you have to take it all in, because you don't know if you'll experience something like that again."

But back to the trellis. Sydney Schertenleib is there right at the start. The hug from Wälti and the kiss on the cheek from her 18-year-old national team colleague, who lost to the Gunners with Barcelona, are almost apologetic. "I gave her a big hug straight after the game and told her that she would definitely win this title too. She's so talented and plays for arguably the best club in the world. It was an important experience for her."

Like Wälti, who struggled with physical problems in the second half of the season and was not at full strength, Schertenleib also spent 90 minutes on the bench in the final. As far as her health is concerned, however, Wälti gives the all-clear: "We've got everything under control now. I'm ready for the summer."

Wälti and Schertenleib are among Pia Sundhage's key players in the national team. There is no time for them to catch their breath. On Friday (May 30) and Tuesday (June 3), the decisive matches for remaining in League A of the Nations League are coming up before the big highlight in July with the home European Championships. "My hunger is not yet satisfied," says Wälti. "I want us to light a fire."

Bachelor exams two days before the European Championship opener

The fact that Wälti is also a sought-after woman off the pitch and has a lot on her plate doesn't bother her. Nor does it bother her that two days before the opening match she has to sit her final bachelor's exams - Wälti has been studying business administration and sports management for the last four years: "I'm actually taking it all very calmly. I find the balance nice and good. And I think confronting myself with other topics makes me better on the football pitch than if I just had tunnel vision." And if it does get too much for her, she will simply take her exams in September. Because her focus is still on football.

