Ewa Pajor celebrates her second goal Keystone

FC Barcelona have won the Women's Champions League for the fourth time. The Spaniards beat Lyon 4-0 in the final in Oslo, with Sydney Schertenleib not getting any playing time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When Lyon put all their eggs in one basket in the final minutes, Salma Paralluelo scored twice to secure a clear victory. Earlier, Polish striker Ewa Pajor had put Barcelona on course for victory. In the 55th minute, the 29-year-old was successful with the Catalans' first shot on goal and a quarter of an hour later she benefited from a deflected cross to score her twelfth goal of the season in the Champions League.

Eight-time Champions League winners Lyon actually had more of the play, but were not efficient enough. The French side's supposed 1:0 in the 13th minute was disallowed for offside by the VAR team led by Switzerland's Fedayi San. After going 2-0 down, Malawian Tabitha Chawinga had a great chance to score the equalizer, but the strong Barça goalkeeper Cata Coll prevented her from doing so.

Schertenleib on the bench for 90 minutes

Barcelona, featuring world footballers Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, reached the Champions League final for the seventh time in the last eight years. With four wins and three defeats, their record is now positive. Last year, the Catalans lost to Arsenal. Lyon have been waiting for their next title in the most important European Cup competition since 2022.

The 19-year-old Sydney Schertenleib from Zurich had to settle for a substitute role in her team's triumph. While the Swiss international got plenty of minutes in the championship, other players were usually preferred to her in the Champions League. In the semi-final against Bayern Munich, she was not used at all in either match.

Telegram:

Barcelona - Lyon 4:0 (0:0)

Oslo. - Referee Olofsson (SWE). - Goals: 55. Pajor 1:0. 70. Pajor 2:0. 90. Paralluelo 3:0. 93. Paralluelo 4:0. - Comments: Barcelona without Schertenleib (substitute).