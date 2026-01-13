The injury jinx strikes again: unlucky player Ruben Vargas is substituted just a few minutes after coming on. The international crack will be out for several weeks, as his club reports.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ruben Vargas makes his comeback on Monday evening after an injury layoff.

Eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, he was substituted again.

Vargas is injured again and is overcome by emotion. The national team star trusts in God's help. Show more

Ruben Vargas is injured at the end of November and is out for around seven weeks. During this time, the Nati crack in the service of Sevilla missed seven games. Then, on Monday evening, the long-awaited comeback. The 27-year-old was substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 0-0. In the 67th minute, however, it was already over again.

On Tuesday evening, Sevilla announced that Vargas would once again be out for an extended period due to muscular problems in his left thigh. Vargas does not let it get him down and quotes from the Bible: "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength." The 27-year-old, who dedicates his goals to God, trusts that he can overcome all challenges thanks to his faith and will come back even stronger.

How Vargas got injured

Vargas stops a pass, but then stops and puts both hands directly in front of his face. The unlucky player wipes a tear or two from his eyes and is comforted by his team-mates before pulling his jersey completely over his head and leaving the pitch due to injury. It is now clear that Vargas will be out for several weeks.

Sevilla ultimately lose the game against Celta Vigo 1-0 and remain in the thick of the relegation battle. Nati colleague Djibril Sow plays through in midfield.

🏥 INJURY UPDATE | Ruben Vargas suffered thigh injuries in the game against RC Celta.



Speedy recovery, Ruben! 💪 pic.twitter.com/JtJIuBolRx — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 13, 2026

You might also be interested in this