According to the newspaper "Bild", things are not looking good for the possible transfer of Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku to FC Bayern Munich. According to the report, Nkunku's advisor Pini Zahavi discussed a possible transfer with Chelsea bosses during the Londoners' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace today.

These talks did not go well, the German newspaper reports. One of the main problems: Bayern only want to loan the Frenchman for the time being, while Chelsea would prefer to sell permanently.

However, not all hopes have been given up yet. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is keen to bring Nkunku to Munich, the report continues, and that is also the player's wish. Nevertheless, the fronts with Chelsea have hardened.

Interesting: unlike the probably failed Woltemade deal, it is not CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen who is pulling the strings in the Nkunku negotiations, but Chief Sports Officer Max Eberl. He has been negotiating intensively with London over the past few days.

Incidentally, Nkunku played no part in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the league opener. The Frenchman was not even called up for the squad on Sunday.