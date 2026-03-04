  1. Residential Customers
Whistle blown too early Nati stars react to referee faux pas: "Her watch worked a little differently"

Luca Betschart

4.3.2026

Because the referee blew the whistle too early, the Swiss women cheered too early in their World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. The unusual interruption has no consequences - apart from the confusion among the Nati stars.

04.03.2026, 08:39

3 minutes and 43 seconds had been played in stoppage time between Switzerland and Northern Ireland when referee Shona Shukrula blew the whistle to end the World Cup qualifier with the score at 2-0 in favor of the Swiss national team. The problem: at least five minutes of stoppage time are actually allowed. This briefly causes confusion. "Obviously the track has to get it," jokes SRF expert Rachel Rinast.

Here are the Nati scores. Beney and Xhemaili stand out and the Jokers promote their own cause

Here are the Nati scoresBeney and Xhemaili stand out and the Jokers promote their own cause

A few seconds later, Shukrula realizes her mistake - and blows the whistle again after the stewards have left the pitch. "We were already celebrating, then she let the game start again. They were already asking for photos - I was confused for a moment," laughs goalscorer Riola Xhemaili in the mixed zone. Svenja Fölmli says: "I don't know exactly what the problem was. But it was definitely a strange situation, I've never had it like that before."

The premature final whistle had no consequences, and no more goals were scored afterwards. "Her watch worked a little differently. She apologized, that can happen," said Lia Wälti, not wanting to overrate the gaffe and emphasizing: "You always have to go all the way to the end."

