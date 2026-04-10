Following the racism scandal at the U20 championship match between Lucerne and GC, national team captain Lia Wälti and team-mate Coumba Sow have spoken out about the incident. The two emphasize that this is not an isolated incident.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Easter Sunday, a racism scandal broke out at the U20 match between the women of FC Luzern and GC.

GC striker Deborah Nyota Kabela is called a "Moorish head" by an FCL staff member.

The club from central Switzerland has since reacted and dismissed two members of staff.

Now national team captain Lia Wälti and teammate Coumba Sow have also spoken out about the incident.

The two condemn the action in the strongest terms, but are pleased that such an incident could finally be filmed. Show more

After an incident of racism occurred during the FCL Juniors' U20 championship match against GC last Saturday, in which GC player Deborah Nyota Kabela was denounced as a "Moorish head" by an FCL assistant coach, the club reacted and dismissed two officials.

Now national team captain Lia Wälti and team-mate Coumba Sow have also spoken about the incident and clearly condemned the action. "I find something like that abhorrent! It really hurts me as a person. It just doesn't belong here, it doesn't belong anywhere," said Wälti in no uncertain terms.

As the two players know, the incident is not an isolated incident. "It often happened to me on the football pitch as a child," says Coumba Sow. "But it also happens all the time in everyday life. It happens in society. It's a systematic problem."

The number of unreported cases is high, Sow continues. "I'm super happy that it's now been filmed. That we know who did it and that many people have publicly expressed their solidarity. The coach's reaction was also good."

"Everyone has to question themselves"

Wälti hopes that the video footage and public attention will improve the situation in the future. "We know that it will continue to happen. But with every situation that is dragged through the media, people who otherwise have a big mouth and feel that they can make such statements are also intimidated."

But it takes much more than that, Sow knows: "You have to raise awareness in all areas. At school, on the football pitch, in society. If you hear something, you have to speak out against it and show solidarity."

In addition, everyone needs to question and reflect on themselves. "I believe that we all have certain things inside us that come from the system and that we are not aware of. And you have to get rid of them," says Sow.

Coumba Sow has also spoken to blue Sport about incidents of racism that she has experienced herself, see video below.