After the euphoria of the European Championships, the Swiss women test themselves against Canada Keystone

The first international match for the Swiss national team after the home European Championships is fixed: On October 24, Pia Sundhage's team will test against Canada, the Olympic champions of Tokyo 2021, in Lucerne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The national team's training camp begins on October 20 and ends eight days later, with an away game scheduled after the match in Lucerne. The next important date for the European Championship quarter-finalists is November 4. That's when the group draw for the World Cup qualifiers will take place. This will run from February to December 2026.

The Swiss women's path to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil has become more difficult due to their relegation from League A of the Nations League. While the nations in League A can secure a place at this major global event directly, the teams in the lower leagues have to survive several rounds.

As group winners in League B, the Swiss can at most secure a place in the play-off phase, in which they have to overcome two clashes with teams from League A or B, each with a first and second leg.