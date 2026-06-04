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Day one at camp in San Diego Nati train with children ++ Kobel misses Embolo ++ Vargas is spared

Michael Wegmann

4.6.2026

The Nati have started their World Cup adventure. Gregor Kobel & Co. train with many children from the Jewish school at the start and miss happy-go-lucky Breel Embolo.

04.06.2026, 06:47

04.06.2026, 07:16

Still a little tired and jet-lagged, the national team complete their first training session at the Jewish Academy San Diego. At the end, the kids from the school are allowed to train with them. Thanks to the fact that the national team is enjoying hospitality on their campus for this World Cup. Gregor Kobel already knows the campus. Not so long ago, he was here with Borussia Dortmund. "The facilities are top, it has a large gym and the pitches are great," he says.

Goalies Gregor Kobel and Marvin Keller train with the kids (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
Goalies Gregor Kobel and Marvin Keller train with the kids (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
KEYSTONE

Kobel also already knows the hotel. And it's also a very good fit, he says. "It has a very large outdoor area, with ping-pong tables and a small café. We have a lot of passionate espresso drinkers in the team. It's good for the chemistry in the team when we get out of our rooms. The ping-pong tables and other little things also help."

Ruben Vargas will not take part in the full training session, as the national team winger will be spared due to the load management. His right leg is thickly bandaged.

"It's a shame that Breel isn't here yet"

The big absentee and the number one topic of discussion remains Breel Embolo. The star striker is still stuck in Zurich. Entry chaos. Kobel: "It's a shame that Breel isn't here yet. He's also missing off the pitch, Breel is a cheerful character, we already miss him."

"We assume that plan A with Embolo will work out"

The SFA are still optimistic that Embolo will soon be in the national team camp. Is there a plan B in sporting terms? Murat Yakin always has a plan B and a plan C, says Nati media manager Adrian Arnold, "but we assume that plan A will work with Breel Embolo."

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