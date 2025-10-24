In their first appearance after the European Championship at home, the national team wins the test match against Canada 1-0 in front of over 10,000 spectators. Here are the national team scores.

Patrick Lämmle

5 Livia Peng

In the 19th minute, she shines with a top save. Shortly before the break, she is on the ball again. Not always completely confident with the ball at her feet.

4 Viola Calligaris

Does her job without any major upsets. Sometimes the coordination with Beney is not quite right, allowing the Canadians too much freedom.

4 Julia Stierli

In the 19th minute, she collapses in a tackle and has to be tended to. Three minutes later, she makes a bad mistake that goes unpunished and is followed by another wobble. Improved her performance in the 2nd half.

4.5 Noelle Maritz

Shows a rock-solid performance. Doesn't get out of the way of a duel. Hardly any danger from her side.

5 Iman Beney

Convinces in the opening minutes with strong ball recoveries. In the 27th minute, she is quicker than her opponent and creates a chance. In the early stages of the second half, she initiates an attack with a misplaced pass, but immediately makes up for the mistake with a strong tackle. In the 79th minute, she goes for the finish but misses by a wide margin.

4 Sydney Schertenleib

Before making it 1:0, she makes her way along the baseline and passes to the middle. Her back-heeled pass in the 29th minute is beautiful to watch. In the second half, she moves up to the front line but never gets a dangerous shot on target herself. She was substituted in the 84th minute.

5 Lia Wälti

In the 4th minute, she crossed perfectly to the middle, for which she deserved an assist. She also impressed with many ball recoveries and good lateral moves. Once again almost flawless.

4.5 Géraldine Reuteler

She was named "Player of the Match" in all group matches at the European Championships. She was not quite as conspicuous against Canada, but prevented a top chance in the 23rd minute with a sprint back. In the second half, she also stands out more for her defensive than offensive actions.

4 Nadine Riesen

In the 14th minute, she passed her opponent on the left wing and passed into the back to Xhemaili, whose shot was cleared for a corner. After the break, she then caught the eye with a misplaced pass. Certainly not her best game. Riesen is substituted in the 64th minute.

4 Riola Xhemaili

In the 4th minute she heads just wide of the goal, less than ten minutes later she hits the ball - but does nothing, Pilgrim dusts it off. At half-time, Xhemaili makes way for Vallotto.

5 Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim has a lot of pace on goal and keeps the Canadian back line busy. She misses her first two chances (3rd/6th), but in the 12th minute she smashes the ball into the net without compromise. The 22-year-old was substituted during the break.

Substitute players

4.5 From the 46th minute for Xhemaili Smilla Vallotto

Fits in well and tries to take control of the game. Distributes the ball and moves forward. Lost the ball five minutes before the end and almost equalized. However, Peng's pass is not ideal either.

4 From the 46th minute for Pilgrim Leela Egli

Barely on the pitch when she is already on the ground. In the 62nd minute, she made her way down the wing, but her cross did not find a taker. Egli shows good signs.

– From the 64th minute for Riesen Leila Wandeler

Too short for a mark.

– From 84 minutes for Schertenleib Aurélie Csillag

Too short for a rating.