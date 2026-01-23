Johan Manzambi was unable to play starting with the World Cup round of 16 due to injury—and left a big void. In “Home Game with the National Team,” assistant coaches Davide Callà and Rolf Fringer explain why he is so valuable to the team and why creative players need more freedom.

Here's what it's all about Ahead of the World Cup round of 16 match against Colombia, Johan Manzambi injured his knee during the final training session. Although the diagnosis of a bruised knee came as a relief, the doctors still ruled him out of the game.

Assistant coach Davide Callà describes Manzambi as an invaluable asset to Switzerland. He highlights his creativity, speed, tactical flexibility, and dedication to the team.

Rolf Fringer is calling for more freedom for players like Manzambi. Such creative “street soccer players” should not be held back by overly rigid tactical guidelines. Summary created with

Ahead of their Round of 16 match against Colombia, Switzerland had to cope with the loss of Johan Manzambi, who had injured his left knee during the final training session.

“It was the last play of practice, just before the end. It was an incredible shock. We were all stunned that it happened,” Davide Callà recounts in “Heimspiel bei der Nati.” Still, everyone was somewhat relieved when it turned out to be just a bruised knee, says the Swiss national team assistant coach, who suffered several knee injuries himself during his playing career.

“It was a bitter setback, even though we really ‘tried everything,’” notes the 41-year-old, who also praises the medical staff. “We on the staff naturally pushed to get the green light. The players obviously wanted him on the field, too—and so did he,” he explains. But in the end, it was only sensible for the doctors to veto it. “That’s what the experts are there for,” Callà emphasizes.

“The Argentines are glad that Manzambi didn’t play. That’s what they told me, too,” he says. “Manzambi has that unpredictable quality, that creativity, that speed. With the ball at his feet, he can do something extraordinary. You always get the feeling that when he has the ball, something’s going to happen.”

Fringer Gets Upset Over Discipline Question

Callà adds that the Geneva native is also “tactically very valuable” because Manzambi is versatile. “He does his job and gives his all for the team. That’s why he’s worth his weight in gold to us,” he emphasizes. Against Algeria, for example, he set up a “very important goal out of nowhere” during a phase when the team was being outplayed by the opponent, according to Callà.

Will the 70-million-man, who is set to join Aston Villa in the Premier League this summer, actually follow tactical instructions? “No problem at all. He’s followed all the instructions. He’s also very valuable to us on set pieces because he’s a good size (183 cm) and can help us with his heading. He’s just fantastic from A to Z,” Callà gushes about the 20-year-old, who became a World Cup sensation with three goals.

When asked about tactical discipline, Rolf Fringer laughs ironically. “In Switzerland, we’re always complaining that we don’t have any street soccer players anymore. Now we have one who brings that certain something back. And then people start asking whether he’s fulfilling his defensive duties,” notes the former national team coach. A player like Manzambi needs to be given room to develop so he can show what he’s capable of, emphasizes the 69-year-old. “As soon as someone strays a bit from the norm, he immediately loses his spot. Everything is somehow standardized. That shows that we hardly develop such players and don’t give them the necessary freedom,” Fringer says.

The entire talk in the video