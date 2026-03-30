The Swiss women's national team will face Turkey twice within four days in the World Cup qualifiers in mid-April. Rafel Navarro will announce his squad on Monday.

Luca Betschart

After the must-win matches against Northern Ireland and Malta at the start, the Swiss women's team will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign in mid-April. On April 14 in front of a home crowd and on April 18 in Sinop, they will play twice against the Turks, who also have maximum points after two games.

Coach Rafel Navarro will hold a press conference on Monday to announce which players will be in the squad for the two matches.

The national team squad

Das Aufgebot für die WM-Quali-Spiele im April 👌⚽️

La liste pour les matchs de qualification à la Coupe du monde en avril

Le convocate per le partite di qualificazione al Mondiale di aprile pic.twitter.com/e4lnCSwBv6 — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) March 30, 2026

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