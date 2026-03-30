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Squad for World Cup qualifiers National team coach Navarro is counting on these players against Turkey

Luca Betschart

30.3.2026

The Swiss women's national team will face Turkey twice within four days in the World Cup qualifiers in mid-April. Rafel Navarro will announce his squad on Monday.

30.03.2026, 10:50

30.03.2026, 11:37

After the must-win matches against Northern Ireland and Malta at the start, the Swiss women's team will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign in mid-April. On April 14 in front of a home crowd and on April 18 in Sinop, they will play twice against the Turks, who also have maximum points after two games.

Coach Rafel Navarro will hold a press conference on Monday to announce which players will be in the squad for the two matches.

The national team squad

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