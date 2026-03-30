The Swiss women's national team will face Turkey twice within four days in the World Cup qualifiers in mid-April. Rafel Navarro will announce his squad on Monday.
After the must-win matches against Northern Ireland and Malta at the start, the Swiss women's team will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign in mid-April. On April 14 in front of a home crowd and on April 18 in Sinop, they will play twice against the Turks, who also have maximum points after two games.
Coach Rafel Navarro will hold a press conference on Monday to announce which players will be in the squad for the two matches.