Switzerland celebrates a big 2:0 win against Iceland in the second game of the home European Championship and is back in the race for a place in the quarter-finals. Reactions from the Swiss camp after the final whistle.

Luca Betschart

Switzerland are back in the race for a quarter-final place at the home European Championships. After the bitter opening defeat against Norway, Pia Sundhage's team recorded a hard-earned 2-0 win against Iceland and are in second place in Group A after the second matchday. Here are the Nati reactions to the game.

Géraldine Reuteler

"It's difficult to find the right words. I'm happy and mega proud of the team. We believed until the end that we could win this game and we fought until the end. It took a lot of strength.

I resolved to score a goal today. Because I missed a chance in the last game. That's why I'm all the happier that it worked out."

Lia Wälti

"I'm super relieved. Football is funny sometimes. Today was only half as much fun on the pitch as against Norway. We just brought the result home. The atmosphere was excellent, the fans carried us again and in the end we deserved to win.

What we didn't do well in the first half was keep the ball. Iceland play very physically, they always interrupt the game with throw-ins and take their time everywhere. We had no flow at all. In the second half, we gave the ball away less quickly and that gave us more time to build up an attack.

We all know we'll never experience that again in our lives. You have to enjoy these moments. We cheered together with the fans and the whole team. You could see that we have an incredible team spirit. Every individual is important in this team. These are moments that we will never forget. (...) It's a dream come true for me today. There are 200 to 300 people I know in the stadium who have come all the way here."

Leila Wandeler

"I'm very proud of the team. I always had their support. The other players just did it for me.

So many emotions, it was really crazy. I lost my first ball a bit, that was difficult. My opponents were very, very physically strong. But I got more balls and then it got better.

Pia wants us to be very brave when we come in. We always have to shoot and try everything. And I tried a lot."

Alayah Pilgrim

"I wanted to come in and be the game-changer. Then I came in and really wanted to score the goal. I wanted to help the team and show that I was ready. I'm over the moon that I was able to help the team.

Me and Leila love to dance, we are the most active when the music is on. We once did this dance with the whole team. Then we agreed that if one of us scored a goal, we would do this dance.

The relief is there. It was a very important game and it was important that we won. Now we look ahead. We move on and we have to be ready. We also want to win against Finland."

Nadine Riesen

Pia Sundhage

"It was a very physical game. I'm proud of how we switched to 4-4-2 during the game. The two goals were fantastic. We have a good team. Every player is ready to come in and contribute."

"Both in Basel and now in Bern, we were carried by the crowd. I didn't know that the Swiss could create such an atmosphere."

"We scored two goals and didn't get one, so I'm very happy about that. Today I just want to enjoy it."

