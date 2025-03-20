A new chapter begins for the U-21 national team with their training camp in Marbella and the test matches against Austria and England. blue Sport spoke to coach Sascha Stauch about challenges and goals.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The U-21 national team is starting the 2025 football year with a training camp in Marbella. Test matches against Austria and England are also on the agenda during the camp.

The coaching team led by head coach Sascha Stauch has the long-term goal of qualifying for the European Championships in summer 2027 with the best players born in 2004 and later.

blue Sport spoke to coach Stauch about the special challenges of being a national coach and the goals of the current team.

What he has seen of his team so far gives Stauch confidence: "I have the feeling that the players are really hungry. They have stepped on the gas in training and want to show something." Show more

When asked about September 29, 1993, Sascha Stauch remembers it very clearly: "Probably a highlight of my modest football career. San Siro, European Champions Cup, back then with Aarau. Direct opponents Roberto Donadoni and Brian Laudrup. That was great." Stauch was 19 years young at the time. In the years that followed, the now 50-year-old left his mark in the Challenge League and 1st Division.

Were there any reasons why he didn't make it to the top as a player despite his promising start? "If you want to put it bluntly: not good enough for the top division. If you want to argue a bit in Sascha's favor, then the foreigner rule probably also played a role." At that time, only three foreigners were allowed to play for each team. "For me as a young German, it wasn't so easy to get past Aleksandrov, Komornicki or Ratinho," Stauch recalls.

He has now been working in various roles in the youth sector for years and has been head coach of the U21s since July 2023. With the switch from the U17s to the U21s, he has arrived in professional football: "This is adult football. They are now seasoned professionals." However, his motivation as a coach is always the same: he simply wants to "make players better" and "give them something to take with them".

The career of Sascha Strauch Sascha Strauch started his football career at FC Aarau and even played in the Champions League once as a 19-year-old. However, he did not make the big breakthrough and played in the Challenge League and 1st Division for several years.



The transition from player to coach was a smooth one. Stauch was player-coach in his last four seasons before retiring. In 2010, he found his way back into top-level football and took on the role of youth coordinator at FC Aarau, a position he held until 2017.



Stauch already came into contact with the SFA during his time at Aarau. He did a good job as an opponent observer for the U21s and was signed by the SFA in 2017. Stauch was responsible for the strategic management of match analysis and match development until the summer of 2022. In addition to this role, he took on the position of U-16 national coach in 2018. He also knows the U-21 national team inside out. From 2018 to June 2022, he was U-21 assistant coach alongside Mauro Lustrinelli and - after a "dry spell" of ten years - qualified for the 2021 and 2023 European Championship finals.



From August 2022, he coached the Swiss U-17s and led them to the European Championship quarter-finals in May 2023. Stauch has been head coach of the U21s since July 2023. Switzerland narrowly missed out on qualifying for the European Championship under his leadership last year. He is now making a new attempt with a "new generation". The goal is to qualify for the 2027 European Championship in Serbia and Albania. Show more

But how does he intend to achieve this as national coach? "It's certainly a big challenge as a national team coach to give the team something for the upcoming games in a very short space of time. And because you have so little time, individual coaching is all the more important."

Of course, he also makes the most of the time between matches. "It's not like you close your eyes and stop looking at the players." It's a constant process, he says, and he also gives the players feedback from time to time and talks to them. Ultimately, it's about building a relationship with the players.

"A disappointment like that is sometimes a great opportunity"

Last year, Stauch narrowly missed out on the European Championships with the U-21 team. On the 10th and final matchday, the national team was on course for the play-offs until just under 20 minutes before the end, but then everything went against Switzerland and they were left empty-handed - they missed out on the European Championship qualifiers. "The disappointment was huge." But Stauch also says: "Disappointment like that is sometimes a great opportunity." Together with his staff, he has worked through everything, which has also led to new ideas.

For example? "Certainly defending even more consistently. That's a really important aspect, to show this grinta, this defensive desire and to be more efficient at the same time." As a staff, you also have to "exemplify this tenacity and determination" yourself and demand it in training. "You can't expect that to just happen in the game. You can only do that in training."

During the first training session in Marbella, it is now about conveying an idea of the game and getting to know each other. He himself knows most of the players from before, but that doesn't apply to everyone. The test matches against Austria and England will then serve to determine where they stand. How well did the implementation of the guidelines work out, where is the potential and opportunities, what are the risks? All with the aim of being ready in September when the new European Championship qualifying campaign begins.

Stauch is definitely looking forward to the upcoming tasks: "I have the feeling that the players are really hungry. They have stepped on the gas in training and want to show something. And that's actually the goal and the purpose of this training camp, that everyone can show themselves and confirm our nomination."

Switzerland will play Austria on Friday and England next Monday. Kick-off is at 18:00 on both days.

U21: Die neue Generation

La nouvelle génération

La nuova generazione



🇨🇭🆚 🇦🇹 21.3, 18:00

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🆚 🇨🇭 24.3, 18:00

📍 Marbella#mission21 pic.twitter.com/suJNpPOF4y — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) March 13, 2025

