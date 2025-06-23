Nine days before the opening game against Norway, the definitive Swiss squad for the home European Championship is known. National team coach Pia Sundhage explains her choice and defends herself against accusations of training too hard.
The 23-woman Swiss national team squad for the home European Championships has been announced! On Monday morning, Riola Xhemaili and Meriame Terchoun will be announced as the final two players for the European Championships. Coach Pia Sundhage explains her nomination at a media conference.
Why is Naomi Luyet not included?
"She couldn't train because she was injured. If she had been able to train, she would probably have been included," says Sundhage.
Schertenleib trains individually
"She is preparing herself. But she'll be doing different things to the rest of the team over the next few days," explains Sundhage. "She needs to get to a certain level of fitness. We will do the right things for her."
Best possible team fielded?
"I asked myself, who can help us in all phases of the game? And I think we've picked the best possible team," says Sundhage.
"We want more than just three games"
Sundhage makes it clear: "We want to perform with a good level of fitness and that's why we're investing a lot. The coaches are doing a good job. We want to play more than just three games and that's why we have to get to a good level of fitness."
Sundhage praises Alisha Lehmann
"She didn't play often at Juventus and has impressed us. I'm impressed by the way she wants to help the team. She has shown us that she wants to play football and help the team. That's why she's here," explains the national team coach.
Training too hard? Sundhage responds to the accusations
"That's a rumor. There is a reason why we have performance coaches and a medical staff," says Sundhage. They are in constant communication. "We talk every day and I think we're doing a good job so far."
What about Lia Wälti?
"Lia is one of the best players when she's fit. We've left it up to her to decide what's best for herself. She makes the team better and works hard. Last week was good and we hope she can train with the team today. I trust her," said Sundhage.
Has the goalie issue already been decided?
"No, we will decide that this week. Maybe today," says Sundhage about the battle for the No. 1 spot between Herzog and Peng. "It's challenging."
That's why Xhemaili is involved
Sundhage explains: "She has developed a lot. You can play her in midfield and up front."
Why didn't Piubel make the cut?
"The main reason is that we have a lot of attacking players. At the end of the day, we opted for other players. But the competition was the main reason."
Sundhage talks about Wandeler's nomination
"She played very well. We used her as an outside runner and as an outside defender. She has good flair and a lot of energy," explains Sundhage.
Sundhage: "We're going into our bubble from today"
"I'm very excited. I'm good at enjoying the moment," says Sundhage, looking ahead to the start of the European Championships. "Starting today, we're going into our bubble, we want to come together and be as strong as possible." Sundhage is satisfied with the developments so far and is looking forward to the next steps.
The media conference begins
To kick things off, Lou Kaena performs the Swiss European Championship song. Then national team coach Pia Sundhage enters the room
Boundaries overstepped? Sundhage comes under criticism
Nine days remain until the Swiss national team tackles the European Championship at home and faces Norway in the first group match. However, the mood in the team is said to be subdued shortly before the start of the tournament. The reason for this is said to be coach Pia Sundhage, of all people, as reported by "Blick".
Sundhage has tightened the screws in the last two weeks and focused on fitness, especially in the first week of preparation. There were even endurance test runs, with many players reaching or exceeding their limits.
According to the report, Sundhage showed too little consideration for injured players and exceeded limits. Will the 65-year-old take a stand today?
-
Ramona Bachmann gives a deep insight: "I went through hell"
National team player Ramona Bachmann speaks publicly about her mental health problems for the first time. After keeping them to herself for a long time, her dad Martin finally advises her to seek professional help. "Fortunately, I realized that I needed help and that I couldn't cope on my own," says Bachmann and admits: "I went through hell, I wasn't feeling well at all." To the article.
-
The Swiss European Championship squad is set
Riola Xhemaili and Meriame Terchoun are the last two players to be found during the Swiss Football Association's multi-day scavenger hunt on Monday and are thus officially part of the European Championship squad.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the media conference with Pia Sundhage. The national team coach will be talking about the final European Championship squad from 11 am. You can follow it live here.