Nine days remain until the Swiss national team tackles the European Championship at home and faces Norway in the first group match. However, the mood in the team is said to be subdued shortly before the start of the tournament. The reason for this is said to be coach Pia Sundhage, of all people, as reported by "Blick".

Sundhage has tightened the screws in the last two weeks and focused on fitness, especially in the first week of preparation. There were even endurance test runs, with many players reaching or exceeding their limits.

According to the report, Sundhage showed too little consideration for injured players and exceeded limits. Will the 65-year-old take a stand today?