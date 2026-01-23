Johan Manzambi will also miss the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, as coach Murat Yakin has confirmed. But a replacement is ready. These players could step in for the Geneva native.

After his standout performance in the second group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Johan Manzambi was named to start in the position just behind the striker. Then he suffered an unfortunate injury during practice and watched the Round of 16 match from the bench with his knee bandaged.

It is now clear that the 20-year-old will also miss the match on Saturday night into Sunday (3:00 a.m. Swiss time). Murat Yakin has several options—but which one will the national team coach choose?

1. Fabian Rieder, the obvious solution

It would be the most obvious choice: Fabian Rieder was Yakin’s preferred number 10 during qualifying. However, his World Cup so far has not gone as planned. Right at the start of training camp, the Bern native suffered an ankle injury and missed part of the preparation phase. As a result, the national team coach initially relied on Michel Aebischer and later on Johan Manzambi at the start of the tournament.

Against Canada, Rieder sat on the bench for the entire game; against Algeria, he came on as a substitute and was remembered mainly for missing a big chance. In the Round of 16 against Colombia, he started on the wing, moved to the center after halftime, and performed well in that role. Now the 24-year-old from Bundesliga club FC Augsburg could get his next chance to improve his personal tournament record.

2. Djibril Sow, a possible option

In the past, Yakin has repeatedly relied on Djibril Sow. The 29-year-old midfielder from Sevilla FC already impressed during the qualifiers and has made three appearances so far in this World Cup.

In the final round, however, Sow didn’t play in the center but on the wing. That was also the case against Colombia, when he came on as a substitute in the second half. From there, the Zurich native repeatedly cut into the center, creating numerical advantages. It’s quite possible, therefore, that Yakin will once again opt for a lineup featuring Rieder and Sow. Much will depend on whether Ruben Vargas feels fit enough to play the full match.

3. Ardon Jashari has not (yet) made a convincing case

He was the surprise on the starting lineup for the Round of 16: Ardon Jashari filled in at midfield against Colombia—though only during the first half. He was unable to make much of an impact on the game, and he isn’t used to playing as a number 10 either.

Although Yakin stood up for his player after the game and praised his performance, given his early substitution, it seems unlikely that Jashari will start again in the quarterfinals.

4. Zeki Amdouni/Christian Fassnacht/Noah Okafor—that would be a surprise

Will Yakin reach into his bag of tricks again? If so, Zeki Amdouni, Christian Fassnacht, or Noah Okafor would be possible options. However, all of them have only seen brief action so far in this World Cup and, as a result, lack match rhythm. In Okafor’s case, there’s also the fact that Yakin tends to see him playing on the wing.

Another option would be to change the system and do away with a traditional number 10. Based on the Swiss team’s performances so far, however, that would be a significant departure from their usual style. Still, this possibility cannot be ruled out entirely—after all, Yakin has repeatedly made surprising decisions in the past.

5. Michel Aebischer, not quite back to full strength yet

Michel Aebischer has been the go-to solution for Yakin on several occasions when it came to filling roster gaps. A similar scenario seemed to be unfolding at this World Cup as well: Aebischer was in the starting lineup against Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but had to give up his spot after Johan Manzambi put in a strong performance.

What is currently preventing him from playing is the muscle injury he sustained. Although he is making progress, the Freiburg player followed an individual training program alongside Luca Jaquez during the final training session. As a result, it remains to be seen whether the two will be available as substitutes or, as in the round of 16, will be sidelined.

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