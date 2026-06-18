Murat Yakin is unwell. sda

Just ahead of the pivotal World Cup group stage match against Bosnia, Murat Yakin’s health is causing concern in the Swiss camp. The national team coach is reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the “Blick.”

Syl Battistuzzi

The Swiss national team will play its second World Cup group stage match on Thursday. In Inglewood, not far from Los Angeles, they’ll face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After a meager 1-1 draw in their opener, the team—which started the tournament with high ambitions—is already under pressure. And just at this crucial moment, the flu has apparently struck coach Murat Yakin. As “Blick” reports, he is said to be feeling a bit under the weather. The likely cause is the air conditioning, which is usually set very low in the U.S.

Yakin already looked under the weather at Wednesday’s press conference; reportedly, he didn’t get much sleep last night. Nevertheless, the 51-year-old will most likely be on the sidelines for the match against Bosnia—which kicks off at 12:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Swiss time)—so as not to let his team down in this difficult situation.

A small ray of hope: So far, all the players—with the exception of the injured Miro Muheim—are reportedly healthy. But the Swiss national team already learned just how critical a potential flu outbreak can be at the last World Cup. In Qatar, they lost 1–6 to Portugal in the round of 16.

“We underestimated the temperatures and the extremely cold indoor venues. When the first player got sick, we could actually watch the flu spread through the team. We went into that match completely weakened. This time we’re better prepared; something like that mustn’t happen to us again,” Yakin noted ahead of the tournament.

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