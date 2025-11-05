Murat Yakin has named a squad with no surprises for the last two games of the World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Kosovo. Christian Fassnacht returns to the national team for the first time since March 2023

Luca Betschart

Remo Freuler, who is out with a broken collarbone, is the big absentee for the crucial two games against Sweden in Geneva on November 15 and Kosovo three days later. Instead, YB midfielder Christian Fassnacht will return to the national team for the first time in two and a half years. Michael Aebischer, who missed the November games through injury, is also back.

With a win against Sweden, Murat Yakin's team can virtually secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada ahead of time, regardless of Kosovo's result against Slovenia.

Aebischer and Fassnacht back in the team The men's national team will tackle the last two games of the year on Saturday, November 15, in Geneva against Sweden and on Tuesday, November 18, in Pristina against Kosovo with virtually the same line-up. Compared to the line-up for the October international windows, there are only two changes to the 25-man squad for the final spurt of World Cup qualifying. Midfielder Michel Aebischer (Pisa Sporting Club) returns to the team after his injury-related absence during the last round of matches. Christian Fassnacht is back in the squad for the first time in over two and a half years. The BSC Young Boys attacker made his 19th and last appearance for the senior national team in the 3-0 win over Israel in the European Championship qualifier at the end of March 2023. Remo Freuler, on the other hand, is missing due to a fracture to his right collarbone suffered last Sunday in the Serie A match in Parma.

Yakin on the new coach of the women's national team "I wasn't involved at all and just heard about it from the sidelines. I had the occasional exchange with Pia and we were always able to talk about football," said Yakin. "I haven't seen the new coach yet, but Rafel is supposed to be in the house today. I certainly wish him all the best and would also like to thank Pia."

"The results didn't speak for Contini" "I'm sorry for Giorgio. But he is certainly always ready for a new challenge. Sometimes it works, sometimes not so much. But the results haven't spoken for him now. Nevertheless, I'm not worried about him," says Yakin about his former assistant.

This is what Yakin says about Noah Okafor and Marc Giger, who were not called up "Both have interesting profiles, but we already have similar players there in Ruben, Dan and Johan," says Yakin. "But we will certainly keep Noah on our radar. It's important that he now plays in the new league and gets his minutes. Marc played in the Champions League again yesterday and can still play in the U-21s in terms of age. He's certainly an option for the future."

Focus on the Sweden game "The focus is on the home game against Sweden. We'll try to close the bag there," Yakin makes clear. "The change of coach for Sweden doesn't actually change much for us. We are pursuing our own strategy."

Freuler's absence hurts Yakin "We have put ourselves in a good starting position. We have it in our own hands and are now taking it game by game. Unfortunately without Remo, which hurts us a lot. But we can certainly compensate for this loss," says the national team coach.

The squad for the last two qualifying matches Für die WM 26! Unser Kader für die letzten beiden Spiele des Jahres

🇨🇭🆚 🇸🇪

📆 15.11, 20:45 🏟️ Genève

🎟️… pic.twitter.com/RtEN9jW69r — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) November 5, 2025

Freuler and Zakaria missing - will Fassnacht return? With Remo Freuler (collarbone fracture) and Denis Zakaria (adductor), two Swiss players are struggling with injuries and will be absent for the forthcoming draw. According to media reports, YB's Christian Fassnacht could return to the national team instead.

Comfortable starting position After four of six games, the Swiss national team is on course for the World Cup in Group B. Murat Yakin's team leads the table with 10 points and has already pulled clear of Slovenia and Sweden in the race for first place. The last remaining competitor is Kosovo, who the national team will face in a possible final on November 18. Before that, Switzerland will play the Swedes in Geneva on November 15.

