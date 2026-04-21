Miro Muheim injured in the game against Werder Bremen Keystone

The Hamburger SV left-back has injured his right ankle and will be out for some time. Miro Muheim is even in danger of missing the World Cup in the summer due to the injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a press release, the club assumes that the 28-year-old will not be able to play any more games this season. There are still four rounds to play in the Bundesliga - Hamburg are in 14th place with a five-point lead over the barrage place. Muheim is the HSV outfield player with the most minutes played across all competitions this season.

This means that Muheim, who has made eight appearances for the national team so far, is also in danger of missing out on the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Swiss will travel to the base camp in San Diego at the beginning of June; the first game will be against Qatar on June 13.