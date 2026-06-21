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Rumors linking him to Bayern, Real, and ManUtd Swiss National Team Director Tami: “Manzambi Is Ready for a Top Club”

Linus Hämmerli

21.6.2026

Johan Manzambi is making a big splash at the World Cup. Against Bosnia, the 20-year-old Swiss player came off the bench to showcase his talent and score a brace. In “Home Game with the Swiss National Team,” Pierluigi Tami discusses the young Geneva native’s future.

21.06.2026, 11:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Johan Manzambi moved from Servette’s youth academy to SC Freiburg’s youth team at the age of 17.
  • The midfielder has since become a mainstay at the Breisgau-based club.
  • With his performances in the Bundesliga and at the World Cup, the 20-year-old is turning heads. National team director Pierluigi Tami is certain: “He’s ready for the next step.”
Show more

He’s the next rising star in Swiss soccer: Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old from Geneva made a name for himself in the Bundesliga last season, and now he’s thrilling fans at the World Cup on the world’s biggest soccer stage.

Nati Ratings Against Bosnia. A Solid 6 for Manzambi and Vargas – Two Swiss Players Fall Short

Nati Ratings Against BosniaA Solid 6 for Manzambi and Vargas – Two Swiss Players Fall Short

Soccer legends pay tribute to Manzambi. “Someone Bayern should take a closer look at!”

Soccer legends pay tribute to Manzambi“Someone Bayern should take a closer look at!”

It’s not just the fans who are enjoying watching the 20-year-old from Geneva; several top clubs are also putting Manzambi’s name at the top of their shopping lists. “He’s one for Bayern,” said Thomas Müller, for example, after Manzambi’s masterful substitute appearance against Bosnia. Several top Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United, and even Real Madrid are said to have already set their sights on the Swiss national team youngster.

Market Value Has Skyrocketed

Manzambi’s market value has skyrocketed over the past twelve months. It currently stands at an estimated 50 million euros (up from 8 million euros in June 2025) and is likely to rise even further after the World Cup.

The midfielder is under contract with SC Freiburg through the summer of 2030, so the club in Breisgau is set to cash in soon. It’s still unclear when a transfer for Manzambi might take place. Swiss national team director Pierluigi Tami is certain: “He’s ready for the next step.” Manzambi’s self-confidence is “incredible,” he can play in various positions, and he’s a strong runner with a strong presence on the field.

Tami: “He doesn’t need to be afraid of the competition”

Tami continues: “The biggest difference at the big clubs is the competition—and he doesn’t need to be afraid of that.” blue Sport Editor-in-Chief Andreas Böni says of Manzambi: “It will be very interesting to see what he does this summer.” For Böni, the question is whether his next move will be to a top-tier club or a “stepping stone like Aston Villa or Borussia Dortmund.”

The Mystery Behind the Swiss National Team Star’s Celebration. Johan Manzambi: “It means a mango”

The Mystery Behind the Swiss National Team Star’s CelebrationJohan Manzambi: “It means a mango”

National team director Tami emphasizes the importance of Manzambi not having to worry about his future during the World Cup. “Many doors will be open to him if he continues to perform like this. What’s important now is that he stays focused and remains the Manzambi we’ve come to know over the past few months.”

Watch the full episode on video

“Heimspiel” is also available as a podcast

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