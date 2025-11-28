  1. Residential Customers
Best view National team fan Markus can cheer on Wälti, Schertenleib & Co. from his hotel room

Michael Wegmann

28.11.2025

The women's national team will be testing against Belgium in Spain on Friday evening. Football fan Markus Meierhofer, who can see the stadium from his hotel room, will be right up close.

28.11.2025, 17:11

28.11.2025, 17:14

On Friday evening, the women's national team will make their first appearance under new coach Rafel Navarro. Kick-off against Belgium is at 19:00 in the Estadio Municipal de Chapin in Jerez de la Frontera.

The special thing about the stadium is the B & B hotel integrated into the stands. Hotel room with a view of the football pitch - football fan Markus Meierhofer has moved into a room on the 4th floor. The Schaffhausen native, who flew to the south of Spain especially for the test matches against Belgium and Wales on Tuesday afternoon, can watch Lia Wälti & Co. at work from his room.

Nevertheless, he will buy a ticket for the main stand. "Unfortunately, the view is slightly restricted. The grandstand roof obscures my view of a goal."

So he will sit in the main stand wearing a Swiss shirt and cap. If it got too cold for him, he would quickly be in the warmth. "It does cool down here in the evening, but these 90 minutes shouldn't be a problem." His tip for the test against Belgium? "It will be a match of equals. My prediction is 2:1 for the Swiss."

