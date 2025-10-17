The name and gender remain a secret. Screenshot Instagram/@gregorkobel

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel became a father for the first time this summer. The Swiss professional footballer has now shown off his child for the first time on Instagram.

Lea Oetiker

It was announced in May: Gregor Kobel and his long-term partner Anna are to become parents for the first time. Now the Dortmund goalie has made his first public appearance with the baby, who was born in the summer.

The 27-year-old posted two pictures on Instagram and wrote below them: "My number one". The couple are still keeping the sex and name of the child a secret.

After spells at FC Seefeld Zurich and GC Zurich, the now 27-year-old was under contract with Bundesliga clubs TSG Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Stuttgart, among others.

Kobel moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2021. From the same year, he also kept goal for the Swiss national team - albeit initially as number two behind veteran Yann Sommer.