"My number one"Nati goalie Gregor Kobel shows off his baby for the first time
Lea Oetiker
17.10.2025
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel became a father for the first time this summer. The Swiss professional footballer has now shown off his child for the first time on Instagram.
17.10.2025, 14:33
17.10.2025, 14:34
Lea Oetiker
It was announced in May: Gregor Kobel and his long-term partner Anna are to become parents for the first time. Now the Dortmund goalie has made his first public appearance with the baby, who was born in the summer.
The 27-year-old posted two pictures on Instagram and wrote below them: "My number one". The couple are still keeping the sex and name of the child a secret.