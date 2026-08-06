A fatal traffic accident in Brazil has cast a shadow over the career of 19-year-old soccer prospect Nicolas Bosshardt. On Monday evening in Barueri, the FC São Paulo player struck an 84-year-old man who was crossing the street while driving his BMW.

Despite first aid and an emergency call, the victim later succumbed to his injuries. According to his lawyers, Bosshardt remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with emergency responders, as "Bild" reports.

Brazilian police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. The investigation is focusing on the suspicion that Bosshardt and two teammates may have been involved in an illegal street race immediately before the accident. Witnesses report that the car was traveling at high speed.

The left-back denies the allegations and states that he was traveling at about 50 km/h and had tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian. Following a hearing, Bosshardt was initially released. His driver’s license was revoked; he must also report regularly to the authorities and is not permitted to leave his place of residence for more than eight days without authorization. The presiding judge sees sufficient grounds for a possible charge of negligent homicide.

The case is also drawing attention in Switzerland. Bosshardt holds both Brazilian and Swiss citizenship and is considered a candidate for the Swiss national team. National team coach Murat Yakin described him this spring as a player who is “definitely on the radar.” The talented defender has made one brief appearance for São Paulo in the Brazilian Serie A so far this season.