Smilla Vallotto (left) and Iman Beney will play for a new club after the European Championships. Imago

The national team players are currently preparing for the home European Championships starting on July 2. For many of them, a new chapter also begins at club level after the European Championships. A transfer overview.

Patrick Lämmle

These national team players are changing clubs

Chelsea ✅ Livia Peng

Livia Peng has signed for Chelsea, fulfilling a childhood dream. At Werder Bremen, she was the undisputed number 1 and was voted the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga by "Kicker". In the national team, she is fighting for a regular place.

Union Berlin ✅ Nadine Böhi

Nadine Böhi moves from FC St.Gallen to Bundesliga promoted Union Berlin. "Her calmness, understanding of the game and ambition fit in perfectly with our philosophy," says professional football managing director Jennifer Zietz. Böhi is number 3 in the national team hierarchy.

Eintracht Frankfurt ✅ Noemi Ivelj

Noemi Ivelj has made a lasting impression in her ten international matches to date. The 18-year-old high school student made the leap into the first team at GC in 2022 and has now signed for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg ✅ Smilla Vallotto

Smilla Vallotto was a starter at top Swedish club Hammarby, just like in the national team. After the European Championship, however, Vallotto will be hunting for points in Germany. The 21-year-old has signed for Bundesliga runners-up Wolfsburg.

Freiburg ✅ Aurélie Csillag

Csillag has already been linked with foreign clubs in the past. However, she stayed in Basel to avoid the risk of being left on the substitutes' bench somewhere before the European Championships. Her European Championship ticket is not safe, the 22-year-old is a shaky candidate. But she has her long-term future sorted out: Csillag is moving to SC Freiburg.

Freiburg ✅ Alena Bienz

Bienz also moves from Cologne to Freiburg. With Julia Stierli, Svenja Fölmli and Leela Egli, Bienz and Csillag join three other Swiss players who are already under contract with the Breisgau club.

1st FC Cologne ✅ Lydia Andrade

Andrade moves on after two years at RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old moves within the Bundesliga from RB Leipzig to 1. FC Köln.

Hoffenheim ✅ Naomi Luyet

Naomi Luyet was out for months and only returned in the play-off final. There, the YB player put in a strong performance in her partial appearance against GC and initiated the turnaround. The European Championship is still too early for her, at least that's how the coaching staff see it. At least this will give her more time to prepare for her Bundesliga adventure. The 19-year-old is moving from YB to Hoffenheim.

Transfer finalized, but not yet communicated

Future clarified ✅ Sandrine Mauron

It is clear that she is pulling up stakes in Geneva and it will not be a transfer within the league. Mauron tells blue Sport: "Yes, I'm moving abroad." She couldn't reveal any more, but the move would definitely be communicated before the European Championship.

Future clarified ✅ Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili is under contract with Wolfsburg, but played on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season. She impressed across the board there. blue Sport wants to know where she will be playing next season: "I know, but I can't reveal anything yet. You'll find out soon."

Future clarified ✅ Iman Beney

"I'm leaving YB and have already signed a contract," Iman Beney tells blue Sport. But she won't reveal where her journey will take her next. It will be communicated soon. Barcelona is her favorite club, but this step would probably come too soon for her.

Possible transfer candidates

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Last season, Riesen only played a minor role at Frankfurt. And so the 25-year-old would not be averse to a move, provided nothing changes in her situation. "That's what I told the people in charge," Riesen told blue Sport.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Luana Bühler played less than she had hoped at Tottenham last season. This was only partly due to injuries, says Bühler. Is she toying with the idea of changing clubs? Bühler doesn't really answer the question, saying that her focus is currently entirely on the national team.

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Lia Wälti won the Champions League with Arsenal. She was a regular player for several years, but this status crumbled last season - partly because she was repeatedly thwarted by health problems. As early as January, there were rumors that she was in talks with Real Madrid. When asked about this by blue Sport, she said: "That's funny, I really have no idea how this rumor came about." She feels comfortable at Arsenal, but also says the sentence of all sentences: "In football, things can sometimes happen quickly."

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris has lost her status as an undisputed regular at Juve and has been on the bench more often than she would like. But the fact is that she still has one year left on her contract at Juve.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

In 2023, she moved from Paris FC to AS Roma and immediately became a regular. But then she tore her cruciate ligament and was out for months. After her return, she only played sporadically. Her contract expires. It has not yet been announced where she will continue her career. Is the 32-year-old even toying with the idea of retiring?

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann won the double with Juve. However, she only played a supporting role, at least on the pitch. She herself says that she has no intention of moving. But who knows, sometimes things happen quickly in football.

Terchoun stays and fights for change

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Meriame Terchoun would have every reason to change clubs. But she wants to stay and fight for change at the club. For Terchoun, it's about more than just football.