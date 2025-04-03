Nati captain Lia Wälti shows blue Sport her home in St Albans, which she is renovating so that other Arsenal players can also live there in future. When an animal guest suddenly appears, her pulse races for a moment.

Patrick Lämmle

Lia Wälti has to cancel a planned meeting in December. In January, she explains that "a lump had formed in her body" that didn't belong there. It was an abscess that had to be surgically removed immediately. "It's life-threatening if you don't take it seriously or don't find it," explains the 31-year-old.

It is an exhausting time. First there are various injuries, then the abscess and she is also remodeling her home. Wälti has bought the lower apartment of a two-storey house and takes blue Sport with her to the building site.

A place that could symbolize the year 2024, in which Wälti is repeatedly out of action and misses many games. A construction site, after all. That afternoon also shows a little of what makes Wälti tick. Not only is the room layout thought through down to the last detail, even the choice of shower head leaves nothing to chance. The national team captain talks about the benefits of built-in wardrobes and shows us where she will be working in the future. "But the "heart of the home" for her is the kitchen. And she has now shown us what it looks like.

A home for future Arsenal stars?

Although Wälti can make a good living from playing football as a professional player in England, she is also active off the pitch because she needs a balance. "Something for the mind", as she says herself. With a distance learning course, she has set the course to be well positioned after her career. And on 14 April, a children's book entitled "Lia am Ball - Das Fussballmärchen ihres Lebens" (Lia on the ball - the football fairytale of her life), which she wrote together with her sister Meret, will be published. "A project close to my heart," Wälti says with a sparkle in her eyes.

Wälti is currently still under contract with Arsenal. She doesn't yet know what comes next. Things can happen quickly in football. Of course, one wonders: would all the rebuilding have been worth it if she were to start a new chapter soon? Of course, Wälti has also played through this scenario. "My idea is actually that Arsenal players could live here in the future. And I think that's also relatively realistic once I'm no longer here." She knows that many foreign players long for apartments like hers, and not everyone likes the typical British style. The location is certainly also a plus point.

But as long as Wälti herself plays for the Gunners, it is simply her own home. However, one guest does take a look during our shoot. Because suddenly there's a fox in the garden. Wälti is amazed and wonders where it came from. Then it takes a mighty leap and disappears from the scene again.

