The national team's fall schedule has been announced: Switzerland will play its final home game of the year on November 16 against Scotland in St. Gallen.

The national team will complete its mission to regain promotion in the Nations League in November in St. Gallen—the same place where Switzerland last played against Jordan at the end of May

The Swiss Football Association announced this on Thursday. Kickoff for the sixth match of the Nations League is at 8:45 p.m.

Three days before their match against Scotland, Switzerland will face Slovenia on the road in Ljubljana on November 13 (8:45 p.m.). The two home games in October had already been scheduled. In those matches, Switzerland will host Slovenia in Lucerne on October 3 and North Macedonia on October 6 (also at 8:45 p.m.).

After being relegated in the last Nations League campaign, Switzerland is competing in League B to earn promotion back to the top division.