Rafel Navarro announced the squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Malta on Thursday. The national team coach is relying on tried and tested players.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss women's national team will start the World Cup qualifiers on March 3. Rafel Navarro's team will face Northern Ireland in Lausanne. Four days later, an away match against Malta is on the agenda.

The Swiss are the favorites in their group. They will have to live up to this role if they want to reach the World Cup. When asked about their goals, Navarro says: "Winning both games is the main objective. We have to perform better and win these first games, because the journey to Brazil starts now." The second goal is to implement the new ideas and continue to improve.

He has been in contact with the players over the past few weeks and has also sent them video updates from the last training session. "We want to take a step forward and improve in all areas."

Vallotto missing the World Cup qualifying opener

There are hardly any surprises. Irina Fuchs is the latest goalkeeper to make the squad. She is the undisputed regular goalkeeper at 1. FC Köln. Although Navarro is not yet willing to reveal the goalkeeping hierarchy, Fuchs will probably have to line up behind Livia Peng and Elvira Herzog.

Smilla Vallotto, a player who was a regular under Pia Sundhage, is missing. However, this is due to the fact that the 21-year-old has only just returned to training after an injury break. Vallotto is "an important player", but the first World Cup qualifiers will come too soon for her.

With Alisha Lehmann (Leicester City) and Aurélie Csillag (Liverpool), two players have moved to the Premier League. "If they're happy, then I'm happy," says Navarro. "They can play against the best players there and raise their level."

The finals with 32 teams will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027. It would be Switzerland's fourth major event in a row.