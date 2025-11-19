Rafel Navarro is relying on proven players for his first squad as Switzerland's national team coach. Compared to Pia Sundhage's last squad at the end of October, he has made only a few changes.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss women's national team will play two test matches in Spain on November 28 and December 2. Rafel Navarro, Pia Sundhage's successor, has decided not to experiment.

Eseosa Aigbogun, Laia Ballesté and Svenja Fölmli will return to the national team in place of Lia Kamber, Leela Egli and the injured Julia Stierli for the last camp of the year and Rafel Navarro's first. Elvira Herzog is also back after recovering from a hip injury.

Navarro has called up these players for his first international matches. SVF

He says it is important to him to create the best possible team and to have enough variety in every position, explaining the changes. At the press conference announcing the squad, he emphasized several times how important experience is to Navarro. For example, Aigbogun, a player who was rarely considered under Pia Sundhage but who already has 99 international caps to her name, is moving into the squad.

All-clear for Lia Wälti

Navarro has also been in contact with captain Lia Wälti since signing his contract just over two weeks ago. "I think Lia in particular can help me a lot as captain. Of course I make the decisions in the end, but right now at the beginning it's important for me to know her opinion," says Navarro.

Wälti, who had to be substituted at the weekend, is not badly injured. "We are in contact with her club Juventus Turin and it looks good that she will be able to join us. I think she will join us."

A new athletics coach

The last camp of the year begins next Monday, when the players fly to Jerez in Spain to train there for a good week. "I'm really looking forward to finally getting to know the players," says Navarro.

In Spain, the national team will also train with a new athletics coach. Norbert Callau Arbo is taking over from Michel Kohler, who is leaving the team at his own request. Navarro knows Callau Arbo from FC Barcelona. While Navarro was assistant coach of the women's team, Callau Arbo worked for the men's second team. However, the position of assistant coach has not yet been filled. A decision on this will be made after the international matches against Belgium on November 28 and against Wales on December 2.

