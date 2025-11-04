The SFA presented the new coach of the women's national team on Tuesday afternoon: Rafel Navarro. In a press conference, SFA President Peter Knäbel and Director of Women's Football Marion Daube explained the details of the decision.
The press conference is over
Did the players play a part in the decision?
Daube: "We work with the players, I can't answer that any other way. There are certainly conversations in which you can sense how things are going. You can also see which way things are going."
"Will not live in Switzerland"
Navarro will continue to live in Spain for the time being. His staff are not always in Switzerland, so it doesn't matter where he is for the online meetings. However, he would have no problems if he had to move to Switzerland. He will also continue to follow the Swiss clubs.
How many coaches were there to choose from?
SFA President Knäbel does not go into an exact number of profiles. There was a list that got shorter and shorter after the game in Scotland and the decision was finally made in favor of Navarro.
"I know a lot about Switzerland"
Navarro knows a lot about Switzerland because he watched a lot of games at Barcelona together with Sydney Schertenleib. The team has many players with a lot of experience who can help the young players. He will also bring his own ideas to the team.
Why did the process take so long?
Daube: "It was clear from the start that the process would take so long. That was also communicated to Pia Sundhage." The aim was to work out the plan for the near future properly.
"We want to look to the future"
The director of women's football, Marion Daube, says that they wanted to look to the future and continue to promote talent. That's why now is the right time for a change of coach, also because of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Now Peter Knäbel speaks
The SFA President commented on the decision in favor of Navarro. He brings a lot of expertise and will help lead the national team at major tournaments in the coming years.
"Many fond memories with Barcelona"
A short video is shown of Navarro's successes at Barcelona. "I have a lot of great memories there and want to create new ones with Switzerland. I also want to improve my language skills."
Helping to shape further development
Rafel Navarro is looking forward to working with the young players and helping them to develop.
Why did Navarro accept the offer immediately?
The Spaniard is delighted to be here and would like to thank everyone involved for giving him this opportunity. "I accepted the offer because I want to be head coach. I was an assistant coach for a long time. I believe I have the knowledge to be a head coach."
"I also wanted to be the coach of this team. I think it has a lot of potential in Europe and I want to be part of it."
The press conference begins
SFA President Peter Knäbel, Director of Women's Football Marion Daube and new coach Rafel Navarro are ready for the press conference.