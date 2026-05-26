Rafel Navarro nominates mostly tried and tested players Keystone

Rafel Navarro has announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. While Lourdes Romero is called up for the first time, Ella Touon and Lydia Andrade return to the team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the last two matches of the first phase of the World Cup qualifiers, national coach Rafel Navarro is relying on tried and tested players for the most part. The biggest surprise is Lourdes Romero, who has been nominated as goalkeeper for the first time alongside Livia Peng and Elvira Herzog.

"Lourdes has played very well recently," says Navarro. The goalkeeper from 1. FC Nürnberg therefore deserves to be nominated for the national team. In addition to Romero, there are two other changes. Ella Touon and Lydia Andrade return to the team - their performance at the club was also decisive for their selection. "It's best for us to see the players in training with us so we can assess their level," says Navarro.

Alisha Lehmann is missing from the national coach's squad. The striker, who was recently relegated in England with Leicester City, will miss the squad due to injury. Svenja Fölmli was also not called up due to injury.

The Swiss national team will face Malta on June 5 in Lugano - for the opening of the new stadium - and Northern Ireland four days later away from home. "Our first goal is to win the games," Navarro looks ahead. A win in Lugano would already secure Switzerland top spot in the group and the associated promotion back to League A of the Nations League.