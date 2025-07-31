Dan Ndoye takes the plunge into the English Premier League. Picture: Imago

Nottingham Forest dig deep into their pockets for the services of Dan Ndoye, making the Nati star the second most expensive Swiss player in history. FC Basel are also rubbing their hands in glee.

Luca Betschart

Now it's official: Dan Ndoye is leaving the Italian Serie A and moving from Bologna to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Nottingham are digging deep into their pockets for the services of the Swiss international star, paying a transfer fee of around 40 million euros plus bonuses.

Now it's official. ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 31, 2025

Ndoye thus replaces Breel Embolo as the second most expensive Swiss footballer in history. Embolo moved from FC Basel to Schalke for 26.5 million euros in 2016. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka remains the most expensive Swiss player. The national team captain cost 45 million euros when he moved from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Arsenal FC in 2016.

The most expensive transfers by Swiss players Granit Xhaka for 45 million euros from Gladbach to Arsenal (2016)

Dan Ndoye for 40 million euros from Bologna to Nottingham (2025)

Breel Embolo for 26.5 million euros from Basel to Schalke (2016)

Manuel Akanji for €21.5 million from Basel to Dortmund (2018)

Denis Zakaria for 20 million euros from Juventus to Monaco (2023) Show more

Ndoye's move to the Premier League also plays into FC Basel's hands. Because when the winger transferred from FCB to Bologna for over €10 million in 2023, the Bebbi secured a 15 percent sell-on fee, according to media reports - and will therefore now receive an additional €6 million.

You might also be interested in this